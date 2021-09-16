By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
The Rogers City Council on Aug. 24 rejected bids received for the high-pressure water tower, at the recommendation of City Engineer Bret Weiss
“Unfortunately, we’re asking you to reject the bids after we’ve put all this time and energy into determining how the tower would look and be constructed,” Weiss said.
The council authorized a study of the proposed water tower in September 2020. The council approved final design for the high-pressure zone water tower in January 2021. The council also earlier approved $433,310 to WSB for plans and specifications for the County Road 81 watermain extension project to serve the high-pressure water tower in Rogers.
“Water demands in the city’s high-pressure zone are currently exceeding the design capacity of the existing water booster station that serves the high-pressure zone,” Weiss said in a memo to the council. “Recent growth in the area, as well as projected future growth, determined the need for a new water tower.”
A 1,500 gallon-per-minute booster station has been recommended.
However, two bids received on July 13 ranged from $6.509 million to $8.487 million, compared with the engineer’s estimate of $5.074 for the project.
“Staff were disappointed to receive bids significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate,” Weiss’ memo said.
Reasons for the increase in cost, he said, include:
• Increase of more than 300% in steel pricing since 2019. “Steel pricing is increasing weekly and while it is expected to stabilize, it has not yet,” Weiss said.
• Contractors are experiencing large price increases in electrical materials and shortages in some electrical components, amounting to electrical costs of twice as much as for a similar project bid by WSB in 2019.
• Labor costs continue to rise and are up approximately 5% since 2019.
• Fuel prices are increasing, and vendors are dealing with a shortage of drivers and COVID-related inefficiencies from required adjustments in material handling.
• Concrete costs in Minnesota have increased 10% since 2019.
Because future material shortages and increasing costs are uncertain, Weiss said it is difficult to determine now whether the project could be re-bid in the winter of 2022 with better pricing. “Therefore, staff are recommending further discussion on options to accommodate the increase in water demands within the high-pressure zone,” Weiss’ memo said.
“It wouldn’t cost much to rebid it because everything’s done,” Weiss told the City Council. “But we need assurances that something will change. The plans are ready to go. We will talk to contractors to see what we can do. We would prefer to get the tower in place within a budget that makes sense.”
recovery fund distribution
In other action, the council accepted, on the consent agenda with no discussion, the $1.427 million coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund distribution for Rogers, part of the March 11, 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) direct funding to all municipal governments. Expenditures are covered between March 3, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2024.The first half funding was received on July 26; the second half will be distributed at the end of July 2022.
Categories for eligible expenditures include investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; revenue replacement for the provision of government service resulting in service reductions due to COVID-19; premium pay for essential workers; and response to negative economic impacts caused by COVID.
In Rogers, the ARPA funds will be used for Esker AP WorkFlow, Two Factor Authentication, 8x8 phone system, and Office 365 Cloud Migration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.