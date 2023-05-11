At the May 2 Medina City Council meeting, District 7 Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson addressed the council. Anderson represents the communities of Medina, along with Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Loretto, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Minnetrisa, southern Mound, Rogers, St. Bonifacius, northwest Plymouth and Rockford.

Anderson spoke about several areas he has been focusing on since he was elected in 2020 including broadband expansion, transportation projects, supporting veterans, and mental health resources.

