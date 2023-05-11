At the May 2 Medina City Council meeting, District 7 Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson addressed the council. Anderson represents the communities of Medina, along with Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Loretto, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Minnetrisa, southern Mound, Rogers, St. Bonifacius, northwest Plymouth and Rockford.
Anderson spoke about several areas he has been focusing on since he was elected in 2020 including broadband expansion, transportation projects, supporting veterans, and mental health resources.
Broadband
“Our first update here is broadband expansion,” Anderson said. “Hennepin County had an opportunity with our ARP federal dollars to invest and allocate $10 million into broadband expansion. Much of that investment has been in the western suburbs making sure that every household has access to reliable and affordable broadband.”
Hennepin County has partnered with several cities including Corcoran, Rogers, Independence, Dayton, and Minnestrista. Anderson stated that they’ve connected/scheduled over 2,000 homes to be connected to broadband.
Transportation projects, veteran support
Anderson also spoke about transportation projects he has been focusing on while in office including ADA improvements, crossing and signal improvements, and operational improvements in the western suburbs. Anderson spoke about how he has helped support veterans starting in 2021 by partnering with an organization called the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), an organization that helps give sustainable housing to homeless veterans.
“In 2021, we sold a few tax-forfeited properties to them to establish supportive housing for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. In 2022, we expanded that and purchased and conveyed ownership of a hotel to be converted into a single-room occupancy for the same purpose,” Anderson said.
Anderson also convened a mental health roundtable with some people from the veteran community to discuss mental health struggles and simplifying access to resources for mental health. Anderson stated veterans may have mental health resources but navigating how to access these resources can be a burden.
Mental health initiatives, Elevate Hennepin, community outreach
Anderson talked about focusing on mental health support for all residents, and stated while he’s been in office every public school in Hennepin County now has access to a mental health provider. He stated this service isn’t necessarily one-on-one access to a mental health provider, and they’re still working on improvements to mental health support access which includes making sure school officials have resources available to them and know who to make referrals to.
Anderson also spoke about the Elevate Hennepin Program that started in 2020, Medina is partnering with Hennepin for this program which gives entrepreneurs access to business consulting and advice from an expert for no cost.
Anderson has also done some community outreach and recently participated in a police ride-along in Medina. He also spoke about Hennepin County’s goal to plant one million trees in Hennepin County, Anderson will help plant some trees later this month.
Council asks Anderson about broadband access
Medina Mayor Kathleen Martin asked Anderson about Medina’s lack of access to broadband, or good internet service.
“Our families should not have to pay for more expensive cable service to simply have good internet access. The second thing is, when we do pay for internet access we’re paying the same amount of money per month as our neighbors in Plymouth or a new neighborhood that’s been billed out,” Martin said.
Martin stated that internet providers have built new infrastructure for new developments yet are not reinvesting in existing communities, so Medina has old DSL that gives rural residents bad-quality internet access. Hennepin County has been working with internet providers to give cities with rural areas access to broadband in places like Rogers, Corcoran, and Dayton, but Medina isn’t a part of the project.
Anderson said he was willing to provide the contact information of those internet providers.
Medina City Administrator Scott Johnson said that the city has a cable franchise with Mediacom and that Comcast isn’t an option for providing broadband and the city has already tried to correspond with Comcast.
“We’ve already received state broadband funds through Mediacom. So, Mediacom is already built out in our area, so we have been able to work with some of our residents on the last-mile deed funds. So, that’s been helpful, its been a really good program,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we can help some more of our residents with that because it’s extremely expensive on these private roads to get access to service.”
Anderson mentioned that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is redoing broadband maps to identify the level of service that is being provided by internet providers.
Johnson stated that some of these maps have access to the internet on public roads, but some private residents off these roads don’t have access to that.
“I know the National Association of Counties has made this a big priority to try to make sure that we have accurate maps down to home level. So it may be on the public road, but if it doesn’t connect to a house, it’s not serving that household,” Anderson said.
