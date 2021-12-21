The Hennepin County Board approved a 3.5% levy increase Dec. 14, acknowledging that many homeowners were already poised for a tax jolt due to their properties’ rapid rise in value.
The $899 million levy, which contributes to a $2.46 billion county budget for 2022, was approved unanimously after Commissioner Kevin Anderson unsuccessfully proposed lowering the levy increase to 2.5%.
In offering an amendment to lower the levy amount, Anderson cited rising inflation and home values that have rapidly increased, causing homeowners to pay more in property taxes without reaping immediate financial benefits from the market trend.
“We’ve seen increased costs to all of our residents for the necessities of day-to-day life. We’ve also seen our home values increase in some cases by double digits without actually seeing those gains or realizing those gains,” Anderson explained.
In addition, the homes that have seen the greatest proportional increase in value are those valued at less than $300,000, meaning that homeowners on fixed incomes are the ones most likely to experience the adverse tax impacts, Anderson noted.
He acknowledged that experts view the high inflation as temporary, “but I really want to be careful that we don’t price people our of their homes and into our safety net by the way that we need to fund our operations.”
Anderson’s colleagues on the board were receptive to that sentiment, but did not support his amendment on the way to approving the budget and levy.
The $2.46 million budget will fund operating expenses including services like snow plowing, libraries and support for vulnerable residents. On the side of capital expenses, the budget will fund infrastructure such as roads, bridges and transit, plus clean energy investment and health and human services projects including a parking ramp expansion at Hennepin County Medical Center.
With the help of federal emergency relief, the county has been providing that type of funding under the cloud of COVID-19.
“Despite the last two years dominated by the pandemic, the county provides critical services to our residents with little to no disruption,” Board Chair Marion Greene said.
Due to the hardships imposed on residents by the pandemic, the County Board approved a 0% levy increase last year, but views a flat levy as unsustainable, opting for the 3.5% increase this time around.
“We think this is a fair approximation of our cost increases,” said Commissioner Debbie Goettel, who chairs the County Board’s Administration, Libraries and Budget Committee.
“And thank goodness we did receive the federal dollars, both last year and this year, to help support during our emergency response, and then our recovery during the pandemic.”
