Hanover welcomes 8 new firefighters

At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Hanover City Council was present to meet the eight newest Hanover firefighters. During the meeting, the new firefighters were surrounded by 26 members of the Hanover Fire Department and their families to watch as they received their pins.
Firefighters Taylor Andres, Martin Borowicz, Zach Caouette, Dexter Dehmer, Troy Elie, Jason Franzen, Robyn Pouliot and Cliff Rippel all have completed their probationary firefighter period and were recognized by the City Council.
Hanover Fire Chief Dave Malewicki administered the oath of office to all eight firefighters. The firefighters then received their pins and made official members of the Hanover Fire Department.
Councilor Ken Warpula, who is also a fire department daptain, thanked the fire department members for administering a successful mentorship program.
CSAH 19 AGREEMENT
Also during the meeting, the council continued discussions with funding and a construction agreement with Wright County for CSAH 19 improvements.
The county has identified an improvement to the corridor in 2024, from the Hennepin County bridge to the north of Fifth Street.
Wright County Assistant Highway Engineer Chad Hausmann was present to discuss the topic. Councilor MaryAnn Hallstein asked how potential changes in the proposed timeline would impact the project and agreement. Hausmann said that Wright County would move forward with the city regardless of timing and that they would continuously lend their support.
City Administrator Brian Hagen said the drafted agreement contains clauses that protect the city monetarily in the event that the city does not move forward with the project after the completion of the public engagement process.
The council approved funding participation and construction agreement with Wright County for CSAH 19 improvements.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
CONSIDERED amending the city code related to construction hours. Specific working hours would be considered between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Changes will come before the council at the Aug. 17 meeting for approval consideration.
APPROVED the 2022-23 Wright County Sheriff contract for law enforcement services.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
