On Nov. 17, the Hanover City Council met for their scheduled, monthly work session where they primarily discussed development plans for a complex near River Road in the downtown area. The project is known as River’s Edge of Hanover.
Held via Zoom, as multiple members of the council are currently sick and meeting restrictions have been tightened, the meeting also touched on how these restrictions will impact the community.
RIVER’S EDGE OF HANOVER
The development in concern consists of 251 lots, 178 of which are meant to be single-family homes. The remaining 73 lots will be detached villas. It would be located east of River Road and south of Eighth Street.
Since the development is so close to downtown and will likely generate additional foot traffic, the council wanted to ensure that future residents could safely and easily traverse River Road.
The solution will likely take form as a trail or sidewalk maintained by the HOA, which would let avoid a need to add this trail as an outlot. The developers, JP Brooks, Inc., are determined to avoid cutting down on the number of lots in order to make room for this path, thus resulting in the council’s suggestions to shift units on the property pads themselves. The largest concern for the council is ensuring that the sidewalk will be up to city standard without having to place smaller units with less garage space next to one another.
Another crossing to the downtown area from the development was also discussed, as the council hopes that a solar-powered flashing light system could be added to the existing crosswalk. The developers are looking into the possibility of covering these costs.
The council also discussed the removal of trees during the grading process. In order to ensure proper drainage and stability for these homes, the current developer plan is set to remove a substantial number of trees along the property’s southern and eastern border.
However, providing adequate screening and thus privacy for these new homes is in the interest of the developer and council alike, so future resolution can be anticipated.
Other development concerns raised and discussed pertained to inner unit accessibility, the potential for fiber optic internet installation and the timeline for pond construction.
Overall, two conditions were added to the Planned Unit Development for the River’s Edge of Hanover development, one requiring the developers to install a crosswalk at Fifth Street and River Road, the other asking them to revise the tree removal plan to preserve vegetation along property lines.
Other discussioN
Sheriff Hutchinson of Hennepin County spoke on the current coronavirus case rate in the county’s jail, announced that the department is bringing in a financial planner, and informed the council that the department now has a dedicated counselor to help with the mental health of their deputies.
Dan Heinecke with Hanover Youth Ball discussed the potential of purchasing a Gator to drag their fields more efficiently, and thus cutting down on work for city workers who drag the fields as of now. After a successful Fall Ball season with five participating teams, being able to drive rather than hand-drag fields before games and practices would not only make the fields safer to play on, but would allow for more tournaments in town as well.
New City Hall rentals have ceased following Gov. Walz’s most recent order, but existing reservation holders should contact City Hall to see if arrangements can be made.
Hanover City Council meetings will be conducted via Zoom for the remainder of the year.
