The Hanover City Council reviewed a developer’s concept for Mercantile Pass on the Hennepin County side of downtown, saying it likes plans for commercial buildings there, but not as favorable to proposed apartments.
The council also approved the interim use permit to allow expanded mining operations at the Mahler Pit.
MERCANTILE PASS
Developer Bryan Reitzner was present with the concept plan for Mercantile Pass, which he said is in the “Old Town” area of Hanover on the north and south sides of Hennepin County Rd. 19 at Hennepin County Rd. 123 just south of the Crow River.
“The theme of this commercial development is Old Town,” Reitzner said in his report to the council. “The building would be designed as they were in the 1920s-1940s; but with some modern additions and a maverick touch.”
The area includes six properties that have been acquired and assembled during a 30-year period, totalling about 26 acres.
In her review, City Planner Cindy Nash noted the applicant has submitted a concept plan to develop multiple properties into a mixed commercial and residential development on a site.
“The developer is looking for specific enough feedback that they can feel comfortable preparing a preliminary plat based on the design parameters shown in the concept plan,” Nash said.
She said Reitzner is seeking 176 units in apartments at 19.68 units per acre. She added that such a plan would require amending the city’s comprehensive plan to change the name from multi-family residential to medium-density residential, as well as creating a new guidance for high-density residential that would allow for 12 to 20 units per acre, and amending the future land use map as a part of a development application to high-density residential.
“The Planning Commission recommended that they are not comfortable with the apartments shown on lots two and three,” she said.
Nash pointed out that the commission is concerned that apartment buildings are not desired; Hanover could use apartments but not right now; not the right time as amenities are missing; would like apartments but with direct access to County Rd. 19; and not at this time and it’s happening way too fast.”
Most council members echoed the Planning Commission’s concerns. Mayor Chris Kauffman said he prefers houses to apartments, and councilor MaryAnn Hallstein and Ken Warpula agreed. Councilor Jim Zajicek, on the other hand, felt this location is good for apartments.
Reitzner flat out asked what is the council’s vision for this site, and Kauffman said neighborhood residential.
The council was amenable to the commercial plan, which includes a main commercial center, Old Town, with an anchor user gas station/convenience store.
“The balance of the leasable space will be a variety of users including but not limited to beauty shops, insurance, coffee shop, liquor, sandwich shop, health care related and so on,” Reitzner said. “Even though our proposal is only 26 acres, it is the largest property in the (Hennepin) County Road 19 corridor that can qualify for a development of this proposal. It has the car counts now and they will continue to grow.”
Reitzner concluded that the project will take a lot of time and money.
“The question is not if this project will be built but when,” he concluded in his report “Timing is everything and when the right time and opportunity emerges we want to be in a position to capitalize on it.”
MAHLER MINE
In other news, the council approved an interim use permit for the Mahler Aggregate Mine on the northeastern part of the city.
To accommodate the plan, Fehn Companies will reconstruct 15th Street from River Road NE west to County Rd. 19, making the street a 10-ton road to reduce truck noise. There will also be a paved trail constructed along the south side of 15th Street.
The timeline approved by the council shows completion of the street by Aug. 28. Trail construction would begin and end in summer 2021.
The council also agreed to continue the permit for 20 years, with Fehn to follow all conditions or risk revocation of the permit.
Fehn will also immediately stop using 15th Street until the new road is completed. Instead the company will use River Road and Fifth Street, which are nine-ton roads.
The city noted that Fehn is contributing $1.2 million to the project, including the cost of road construction and increased gravel tax, as well as zoning switching from agricultural to commercial, which will increase property taxes.
