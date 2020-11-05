The Hanover City Council at its Oct. 20 meeting, received an update on CARES Act Relief Funding.
The council also took up requests from the fire department regarding a new fire engine and expanding the department’s parking lot.
CARES Act Relief Funding
City Administrator Brian Hagen provided the council with an update on the invoices and items related to the CARES Act Relief Funding.
The city received $263,034 in federal funding to use for pandemic-related expenses.
So far the city has spent $124,318 on items for City Hall and the election. These items include Plexiglass, gloves, sanitizer, cleaners, barrier shields, extra election judges and masks.
The fire department will also able to use some of the remaining funds for 30 sets of new lighter duty gear and gloves, an AED, five medical bags, seven sets of SCBA’s, 10 new radios with extra batteries, 10 pagers and touchless soap and towel dispensers.
FIRE DEPARTMENT ITEMS
Fire Chief Dave Malewicki came before the council to request the purchase of a new fire engine to replace an existing engine that is 30 years old.
It will take a year to custom build the new engine, which would cost an estimated $850,000. The department plans to use some existing equipment, which could bring the estimated costs down.
The city has three options to pay for the new truck. Those being an inter-fund loan from the city’s capital fund, a government lease to own or a standard loan from a bank. The council decided to purchase the new engine with an inter-fund loan.
The council approved the purchase of fire engine replacement.
In a related matter, Hagen mentioned the fire department is requesting an expansion of its parking lot. He added the council has already supported the installation of a driveway between the public works facility and the fire hall.
Public Works Supervisor Jason Doboszenski said he was unsure of what all would be needed to install the parking lot. He said some subgrade material will need to be brought in to prevent the recycled bituminous from sinking into the black topsoil.
Public works would not have time this fall to complete the parking lot expansion.
The council decided to have the snow plowed off to a grass area this winter and to complete the project next year.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
