The Hanover City Council went over eligible uses of the American Rescue Plan Act funds at its Aug. 17 meeting, although no decisions were made on the use of the funds.
The objective of the funding is to support urgent COVID-19 responses in an effort to decrease the spread of the disease and keep the pandemic under control; replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal government to support vital public services and help retain jobs; stabilize the economy by supporting housing and businesses and address systemic public health and economic challenges that have been highlighted in the unequal impact of the pandemic.
The received $320,000 on May 10 andhas until Dec. 21, 2024 to spend the funds or have contracts awarded with final spending dates that are no later than Dec. 31, 2026.
Examples of eligible spending include:
• Responding to public health emergencies such as vaccination programs, medical care, testing, support for isolation or quarantine, enhancement to health care capacity, enhancement to public health data systems and more.
• Responding to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic by providing assistance to households and assistance to small businesses and non-profits. Premium pay for essential workers such as an additional $13 per house to their wages to an eligible worker no exceeding $25,000 per eligible worker. Can be paid retroactively.
• Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
• Replacement of reduced revenue to the city caused by the COVID-19 pandemic such as loss of revenue from taxes.
Restrictions include:
• Funds cannot be used to offset tax reductions or delay a tax increase or be deposited into any pension fund.
• Funds can not also be put into a savings account for future.
• The funds are allowed to be transferred to nonprofit organizations, public benefit corporations involved in transporting passengers or cargo and special purpose units of government.
According to City Administrator Brian Hagen, discussions will continue with other cities to gain ideas of how to use the funds as well as a look at Hanover’s specific needs.
2021 chip seal project
Also during the meeting, the 2021 Chip Seal Project was awarded to Pearson Bros., Inc, of Hanover.
Two quotes were received that complied with the advertisement that was released. Allied Blacktop Company submitted a bid for $83,944. Peason Bros., Inc. came in with the lowest bid of $59,657 and was awarded the project.
The 2021 Chip Seal Project will focus on the Crow River Heights neighborhoods. The quote is of the amount that additional roadways may be added to the project. Jandel Avenue and Jandel Court north of Fourth Street NE are also being considered.
other
APPROVED amending chapter 4 of the city code relating to waste hauler licenses. The limit on licenses that may be issued to a party at one time has been changed from six to four.
APPROVED amending chapter 8 of the city code related to construction hours. Construction and maintenance activities may not be performed before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. Monday through Friday construction or maintenance noise is not allowed before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on Saturday. No construction or maintenance may be done on Sundays. Only exceptions are projects performed by city public worker personnel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.