At its May 18 meeting, the Hanover City Council discussed big picture items including the transition away from COVID-19 practices and concern over inflation and the city budget.
They also addressed the parking space and traffic flows surrounding Big Bore Barbecue, as the restaurant’s success with events impacts the neighborhood it is located in.
COVID-19 TRANSITION
Following the easing of mask mandates and the high numbers of vaccinations in our community, the council began discussing which accommodations will be abandoned as life returns to “normal.”
No specific action was taken other than establishing the end of Zoom city council meetings, as council members rather were discussing the comfort level of staff and residents to make a future decision regarding other measures.
The permitting of interim patios is the most clear example of easing typical city involvement, in addition to sanitization fees for city rentals and plexiglass around the front desk at City Hall.
Generally, the council seems eager to return to normalcy and continue providing important services to the community.
BUDGET DISCUSSION
Council member Tom Hamilton requested that the council take the time to discuss inflation as it relates to the city’s budget, and as the token numbers guy on the council, suggested the creation of a task force to “prioritize holding the line on spending.”
With the prices of homes increasing, and even those of everyday goods, Hamilton thinks it would be a good idea to be proactive when it comes to city funds.
Council member Ken Warpula expressed interest in this potential task force, and suggested they meet about once a month to go over the existing numbers and assess future projections. No action was taken, but the sentiment seemed positive about this future task force.
OTHER
UPDATED on the state of the Mercantile Pass property, which has a roundabout, curb median and additional right in/right out access according to the current plans.
RECEIVED an audit review from accounting firm BerganKDV.
