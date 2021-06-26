At its June 15 meeting, the Hanover City Council made some changes to its outdoor liquor and patio ordinance as COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. A discussion of regulations on waste haulers in town was also on the agenda, but was tabled again due to the fact that council member Jim Zajicek was not present at the meeting.
AMENDMENT TO LIQUOR, PATIO ORDINANCE
After loosening patio restrictions put in last summer due to COVID-19, the Hanover City Council decided it was time to revisit its policies to ensure a seamless transition for area bars and restaurants.
City Administrator Brian Hagen said that in talks with The River Inn Bar & Grill, he realized that it may be time to reconsider Chapter 3 of the Hanover City Code, which pertains to liquor regulations.
“They wanted to make their temporary patio permanent, but they didn’t want to do fencing because of the way the building is constructed,” said Hagen. ”And they really couldn’t meet our ordinance requirements, so we started looking at this and asking, ‘Are we being too restrictive?’”
Hagen and the city’s new intern, Grant MacFarlane, tackled this project of reviewing other cities’ ordinances, particularly as Minnesota transitions out of pandemic restrictions. MacFarlane gave his first presentation before the council, and explained how he and Hagen chose to clean up some of the language in the ordinance.
Specifically, the definition of alcohol-allowed zones — demarcated as barriers and patios, namely — were amended to allow establishments to skirt by fencing requirements so long as their patio is clearly contained and cared for. The duo also addressed amplified noise and determined that these rules only apply to live music (rather than radio or other background music) and performances can take place between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
These adjustments also require business owners to clean up after their patio spaces and surrounding areas, as well as keeping customers from spewing into parking lots or out onto sidewalks. In Hanover, these changes will likely only impact Big Bore Barbecue and The River Inn.
“This allows us to address any issues as they come up,” said counci lmember MaryAnn Hallstein, explaining the flexibility with the new ordinance.
The amendments to Chapter 3 of Hanover City Code were generally well-received by the council, and the changes will be up for approval at the next meeting.
OTHER
RECOGNIZED the resignation of Ryan Jacobson from the Hanover Fire Department, and hired a new replacement firefighter.
ANNOUNCED that the fire department will be getting its new fire engine on Sunday, June 20.
UPDATED on the Eighth Street improvements, and Hagen said that it was patched and re-opened the week prior.
DISCUSSED the speed conversation at Kayla Avenue, as was mentioned at the last council meeting. No action taken, and the council will be bringing it up again at a future meeting.
