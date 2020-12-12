At its Dec. 1 meeting, the Hanover City Council adopted the final budget and levy for 2021, in addition to discussing the upcoming year’s fee schedule and conducting its required truth-in-taxation presentation. The council also took the time to recognize Brian Gronsberg for his 18 years of service with the Hanover Fire Department, and acknowledged his recent resignation.
TRUTH-IN-TAXATION PRESENTATION
The council gave its annual, required truth-in-taxation presentation. This session is not technically a public hearing, but rather an opportunity for the council to explain tax levies and structure to residents each year. There are nine factors that influence the total tax levy — property market value, tax capacity, property class rates, state aid, county budget, school operating levy, school district voter approved debt obligations, city budget and special state laws.
The proposed 2021 preliminary property tax levy is $192,914 higher than that of 2020 or a 1.05% increase ($1,926,188 and $1,831,274, respectively) with most of these gains for the capital improvement levy. This jump from $378,703 in 2020 to a proposed $556,413 in 2021 is a proactive move to help the city save money down the road when investing in improvements.
“Over the last two levy cycles, we took some decent jumps in our capital improvement levy with the goal of virtually eliminating future bonding for projects like streets or equipment purchases,” said City Administrator Brian Hagen. “And thus, we estimated a savings of about $250,000 in interest for every $500,000 bonded.”
Hagen also broke down the city’s general fund expenditures, with about 35% going to general government spending, 32% to public safety, 30% to public works and the remaining 3% to culture and recreation.
The city of Hanover has seen persistent growth in tax capacity since 2014, with slight raises in rates since 2019. According to Hagen, Hanover had the fourth lowest tax rate in Wright County for “a number of years” before bumping up to fifth with a rate of 46.42 in 2020.
Generally speaking, Hagen says, “We’ve had some operating changes, but most notably we are just building up capital funds to pay for future projects in cash.”
FINAL BUDGET AND LEVY ADOPTION
The council adopted the final 2021 property tax levy and budget. A copy of the truth-in-taxation presentation can be found on the city of Hanover’s website under the “Financial Information” tab.
2021 FEE SCHEDULE
The council also reviewed the 2021 fee schedule, which will be further discussed and formally adopted at a later meeting.
The proposed schedule includes a few changes worth noting. Building permitting financing will look a bit different, as the council discussed slashing the escrows for residential infrastructure, erosion control and landscaping, and rather classifying them under a single “Residential New Construction Escrows” category. The amount encapsulated by these categories stays the same at $5,000 per unit, but allows the flexibility to adjust the proportion spent on each. For example, these escrows individually ranged from $1,000 to $2,000 a unit each, whereas now all $5,000 could be spent on erosion control, if need be.
They also discussed raising the utility rates for water distribution and sewer connections by about 2%, which is on-par with that of St. Michael and Albertville. The council is generally trying to avoid making a tremendous jump in tax rates later on by making these incremental increases over time.
“If our whole goal is to save taxpayers money by not bonding, then we need to do that in this area too,” said council member Mary Ann Hallstein. The council agreed to look into scheduling a future workshop to examine these utility rates more closely and determine a longer term plan for increases.
OTHER DISCUSSION
Big Bore Barbecue Co. (10940 Fourth St. NE) presented their case for a variance to their property in order to better protect their cooks. The variance is a proposed overhead roof for Big Bore’s outdoor cooking area, and would not add any new impervious surfaces.
The fire department has been taking officer applications, and the council must now conduct interviews. The two current captains — Tony Wychgram and Ken Warpula — reapplied with no other contenders, but there were six applications for three open lieutenant positions. Council members Doug Hammerseng and Hallstein will conduct the interviews via Zoom in the coming weeks.
The decision to move forward with decorating downtown was made, and the festive holiday decorations went up the very next morning.
The council also discussed the possibility of opening up the city ice rinks this winter, as there were no concerns regarding maintenance and upkeep. After talking about the efforts of other cities, the council decided they will open the rinks. The warming houses, which are not owned or run by the city, will likely remain closed due to the pandemic. During an unordinary year, the ability to hit the ice as it gets colder may just offer folks a fun way to get out of the house.
“I think it’s a great outdoor activity with minimal risk to the public,” said council member Hallstein. “[The city] has done a great job of keeping them up, and it increases the usability of our parks throughout the year.”
