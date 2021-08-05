The Medina City Council, Tuesday, July 15, accepted a $66,442 donation from the Hamel Athletic Club for its share of the cost of new ball field lights at Paul Fortin Memorial Field in Hamel Legion Park.
The ribbon cutting for the new features at Paul Fortin field is planned for 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10.
At the July 15 meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
STREET IMPROVEMENTS
The city council adopted plans and specifications for improvements to Highcrest Drive and Oak Circle.
Highcrest Drive is a short street that runs south from County Road 24, east of Tamarack Drive. Oak Circle is a cul-de-sac that branches off to the west from Highcrest Drive. Crews will mill off the top layer of asphalt from both streets and overlay them with a new top layer of asphalt.
The city council also adopted the special assessment roll for the mill and overlay project. Owners of 11 benefitting properties will be assessed $1,058.59 for each property over a period of seven years at an interest rate of 4%.
SEASONAL PUBLIC WORKS POSITION
Turning to the subject of public works, the city council authorized staff to begin recruitment for a part-time seasonal public maintenance technician for the public works department and to hire a qualified candidate with an updated pay range of $20 to $25 per hour.
The new hire is needed following the resignation of full-time Public Works Maintenance Technician Nick Zumbusch.
