Food trucks are now allowed to operate in the city of Champlin.
With a unanimous vote, the Champlin City Council June 20 approved an amended mobile food unit ordinance that lays out the rules of the road for street eats.
An individual food truck will be allowed to operate for a maximum of 21 days in the city under a $100 license. But they will be restricted from setting up shop within 200 feet of an existing restaurant, unless they have permission from that business.
There is an exception if a food truck is servicing a private party at a residence that happens to be within 200 feet of a restaurant. In this case, permission from the restaurant would not be required.
In its first look at the ordinance June 8, the council discussed the number of days allowed, licenses fees and potential caps on the number of food trucks operating in the city at any one time.
“At the end of the day I like adding the food truck ability to our city and to complement a lot of our businesses in Champlin but I do want to watch out for our restaurants that are tax-paying entities in the city,” said Councilmember Ryan Sabas, who asked the council to consider limiting the number of food trucks allowed in the city at any one time during first reading of the ordinance.
Staff did contact six other cities that allow food trucks, and according to Community Development Specialist Nicole Peterson, none of those cities limit the number of trucks allowed. No limit was imposed in the final adoption of the ordinance amendment.
The approval comes after much discussion by the council and planning commission, along with extensive research by city staff.
“It was sort of a long, exhaustive process — a lot more for you than it was for us,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said to city staff. “But I know we had a detailed, in-depth discussion on every angle of this, how it impacts the community and how it impacts the businesses that are already here. We wanted to do everything we could to protect the brick-and-mortar businesses that we have here while still providing and opportunity for these food trucks to be able to come.”
There was an exception made for Elm Creek Brewing Co., which opened mid-June. When the brewery and taproom received its approvals earlier this year, they included an allowance for food trucks on the site.
