A lengthy discussion between Hanover Fire Department officers and the Hanover City Council occurred at the latter’s Aug. 4 meeting, on the topic of fire officer pay. The implications of the discussion even required Council Member Ken Warpula, who is also Captain 1 with the fire department, to “leave” the meeting and move to the audience in order to address the rest of the council as a fire officer rather than as a fellow council member.
Hanover Fire Chief Dave Malewicki described an earlier attempt to address the officer pay issue, which was stymied because the request came too late to add to this year’s budget. Since the 2021 budget is not yet finalized, another attempt is being made. Any approved increase in officer pay would be effective the beginning of 2021.
Malewicki has been in contact with other area fire departments to find out what their officers make. He said that Hanover officers pay has not increased in at least five years. The department’s officers consist of Chief Malewicki, Chief 2 Toby Heinz, three captains (including Warpula) and three lieutenants. Captain 3 Tony Wychgram, who leads firefighter training, and Lieutenant 1 Brett Slaney were also present for the discussion, and described the extra responsibilities that officers take on. The officers noted that as the leaders of the department, they put in around 10-20 extra hours per month beyond normal firefighter duties, for training, meetings and other activities. They can also be held liable for any errors or issues that arise ion the course of the department’s operations.
Malewicki said he seeks a pay increase for officers in part to make the job more enticing to the next generation of leaders who may step up when the current leaders retire. He said he wants firefighter considering future leadership roles to feel it is worth it to take on the extra responsibility.
While sitting among the audience, Warpula presented a comparison of officer pay at different departments, noting that a lieutenant in Rockford makes more than a Hanover chief. He said that Hanover has been “getting a bargain” on fire service for many years.
During back and forth talks, various dollar amounts were proposed on each side but nothing was nailed down with certainty. Council members reiterated their respect for the department’s work, with Doug Hammerseng saying he didn’t “need to be convinced” that the department’s services are worth paying for.
Warpula suggested that Malewicki determine the salary numbers he would like to ask the council for and return with them for discussion at the council’s Sept. 1 meeting. It was agreed that discussion will continue them.
The Hanover Fire Department covers Corcoran, Greenfield and Rockford Township in addition to its home city.
Fire pensions
In other fire department-related action, the city council approved a resolution to increase amount of the Hanover Fire Relief Pension by $200 per year of service.
The standing amount had been $2,000 per year; the resolution bumped the numbers up to $2,200 per year. All firefighters are eligible for the pension, whether they are in leadership positions or not.
The resolution passed unanimously barring a required abstention by Warpula. He will also be required to abstain from voting whenever the officer pay increase might come up for final approval.
As part of the consent agenda, the council approved a motion to increase the fire department staff by one: Troy Elie was hired as a probationary firefighter, pending physical and background checks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.