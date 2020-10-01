After about 20 years of planning and discussion, the Mississippi Crossings project in Champlin is officially – and finally -- a go.
The Champlin City Council on Monday night, Sept. 28, approved the final phase of the project, which includes a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and 18,000-square-foot event center that is expected to be a major attraction and bring big business to the area.
The vote was unanimously approved by the council, and the meeting adjournment featured a collective sigh of relief along with a rare round of applause.
“This is a big deal for Champlin – I don’t even know what to say,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said. “This is a ‘mic drop’ moment.”
A ground-breaking ceremony is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Mississippi Point Park.
Development and improvement plans for the project have been in the works since 2016. This includes a $6.5 million reconstruction of the Elm Creek Dam in 2016, a $6.3 million clean-up and restoration of the Mill Pond which began in 2017 and will wrap up spring of 2020, a reconstruction of Highway 169 was guided and completed by the city and the Minnesota Department of Transportation in 2018, and a $30 million, 5-story, 85-unit, senior cooperative community near the Anoka-Champlin bridge was completed in 2018.
In July of 2019 , the city entered a pre-development agreement with Greco, naming Greco the master developer of a 12-acre site in the portion of Mississippi Crossings, Champlin Community Development Director Scott Schulte said at the Dec. 9 city council meeting. The master plan is under review and includes a housing development, mixed restaurant/event center/hotel and public improvements including a pavilion and riverfront amphitheater.
The council unanimously approved preliminary plans for Greco to develop a 4-story, 214-unit market rate apartment complex within 4.2 acres of the master plan site. Specifically, a rezoning of the development area, a planned unit development plan, preliminary plat, and site plan for a 214-unit, multi-family apartment development was agreed upon by the mayor and council.
David Bouchard, Champlin Planning Commissioner in Ward 4, expressed support for the project while also raising concerns about increase in traffic. During his lengthy presentation, he asked if stop signs could be installed and wondered if the nearby stretch of East River Parkway will be too narrow.
“We don’t want to hold up this project in any way,” Bouchard said. “We just want to make sure (the traffic concerns) are on public record.”
The council agreed that safety measures will be thoroughly addressed with the contractor and city engineers.
“All I want is for this project to be successful and to be safe for everyone,” Karasek said. “We will work forward to that. I can’t begin to express my excitement of this project moving forward. This is a big deal. It’s been a long time coming. This is something we can all look forward to. It’s a major bright spot for the city, and generations will be able to enjoy this.”
