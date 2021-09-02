The St. Michael City Council imposed a $250 fine for Backyard Liquor for its first violation after failing its liquor compliance check that’s performed by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office twice a year at their Aug. 24 meeting.
A family owned business in downtown St. Michael off of Central Avenue, Backyard Liquor serves beer, wine and spirits. It was in violation of city code, which states that a license is needed to serve malt liquor. City code also states that the city may impose a fine, suspension or revocation the license.
The business owner was allowed to appear at the council meeting, but the owner declined the right.
There was a discussion whether the fine should be waved or not to allow businesses with first offenses to have a lenience in the future and if no action could be considered civil action or have other penalties.
“At first I thought it was cut and dry,” council member Nadine Schoen said. “We are humans and we make mistakes.”
Schoen suggested instead of having a fine aspect as a penalty, requiring something else that will allow the business to learn something.
Council member Ryan Gleason stated he would like to revisit the ordinance down the road and have more discussion. Maybe in the future requiring training and then having the second offense requiring a fine.
It was decided that a violation had been made and a fine of $250 should be required.
It was suggested by City Attorney Dave Lenhardt that minor changes to the existing resolution be made to take out the word “required” from the ordinance in the second whereas, otherwise it can remain as written.
The resolution was approved, all voting aye, with the suggested revisions and with direct staff to look into code changes as discussed.
drainage and utility easements
The council also opened a public hearing about a lot line adjustment that would require vacation of a portion of the drainage and utility easements established on Lots 1 and 2, Block 1 of Lakeshore Preserve. The owner is also the builder for both lots and wishes to reconfigure the lots to allow one of the houses to be bigger.
When in the interest of the public, the City Council has the right in Minnesota Statutes to vacate any street, alley, public grounds, public way or any easement.
No one showed to the public hearing and the motion was passed to vacate the lot for the drainage and utility easements.
other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED quote to repair tripping hazards on sidewalks in the northwest and southwest quadrants of the city. The quote will cost $16,793. The project looks to correct hazards in the sidewalks and remove and replace certain sections.
APPROVED adoption of Ordinance No. 2102 that amended chapter 32 of the St Michael code to add a subchapter title and requirements for fire protection systems.
APPROVED transferred jurisdiction of Subsurface Sewer Treatment Systems in the city of St. Michael to Wright County. The city of St. Michael will provide necessary records and documentation to Wright County.
