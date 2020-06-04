The Champlin City Council unanimously voted to prohibit extended-stay hotels and motels in the city, acting in step with a unanimous recommendation from the Planning Commission which took up the issue at its May 18 meeting.
This comes after the council approved a one-year moratorium on those types of hotels last May, which was set to expire May 28. Interim moratoriums are typically put in place to give cities time to study certain property uses and whether they are wanted in the community.
New hotels where less than 10 percent of guests stay for more than 30 days were not subject to the moratorium.
According to a report from the city’s community development department, “the purpose of the interim ordinance and moratorium was to review the public health, safety and general welfare impacts of extended stay hotels by allowing staff the opportunity to analyze and prepare a study potential changes to the city’s land use, development, building and zoning codes and other rules and regulations.”
Some cities have reported a disproportionate number of police calls to hotels that allow guests to stay more than 30 days, raising safety concerns.
According to a survey sent to area cities, staff from Fridley, Eagan and Richfield all reported that there were more police calls to extended stay hotels as compared to other hotels.
In 2019, two Fridley extended stay hotels had an average of 1.8 police calls each day, for an annual total of 655 calls (compared to 29,159 citywide).
Those numbers were significantly lower in Maple Grove, where police were called to the Residence Inn 17 times in 2019, compared to 29,753 police calls citywide for the year.
The owner of property at the northeast corner of 117th Avenue and Highway 169 voiced opposition to outlawing extended stay hotels and motels.
Craig Hanson has owned that vacant land in the commercial corridor for more than five years, and he said more than a year go he had an extended-stay hotel interested in developing the site. Hanson also said the council’s decision is contrary to past local market studies.
“The market demand says that extended stay hotels are what’s needed here, and wanted,” Hanson said. He added that the coronavirus pandemic will have a significant effect on the hotel industry going forward.
“Extended stay hotels are the only ones that are even viable at this point,” he said. “It will be years before lenders would be willing to look at hotels that aren’t extended stays.”
Zoned commercial office at that corner, Community Development Director Scott Schulte said the number of allowable uses is “fairly restrictive.”
Hanson asked for the council to be willing to discuss other potential uses for the property that may not currently be allowed without a conditional use permit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.