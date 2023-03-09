The owner of an antique store in Rogers who is one of the business people being evicted as part of downtown redevelopment brought his predicament to the open forum portion of the Feb. 28 Rogers City Council meeting.
Rod Keller, owner of Antiques 101 at 12905 Main St., has 30 days to move his business, and he told the City Council he has been unable to secure a relocation site.
“It’s been a year of hell,” Keller said. “I’ve always been a happy person, and I trusted people. I’m mad, and that’s not my personality. I haven’t had any respect.”
Antiques 101 has been in downtown Rogers for 16 years. Keller has owned the shop for 8.5 years.
Prior to that venture, he said, he was a street superintendent in the city of Plymouth for 24 years and street superintendent in Maple Grove for 30 years.
“The (Rogers) mayor said ‘we want to be like Maple Grove,’” said Keller, a resident of Maple Grove. During the time he worked in Maple Grove, Keller said, “We didn’t destroy businesses and peoples’ lives.”
“I was born in America,” Keller said. “When you get older, people want to kick you aside. I don’t think that’s right. I feel like I’m in a vehicle heading for the cliff and the doors won’t open.”
Keller asked that the city of Rogers help him find a place (for his antique shop) in 30 days. “This is America; we should work together,” Keller said. “We’ve brought a lot of business into this town. I love Rogers. We’ve been called to work together with the community and what do you get for that but a kick in the butt.”
On Friday, March 3, Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer emailed the following statement to Crow River News, in response to Keller’s comments:
“The city acquired the Antiques 101/Canfield building (formerly owned by Jack Canfield) as part of a downtown redevelopment project, with the intent of subdividing the existing building from the larger surrounding property. The existing Antiques 101 building was then sold to a new private owner. As part of that purchase agreement to sell the property to the current owner, the city entered into a lease extension with Antiques 101 before the closing on the sale. The previous lease that was set to expire July 1, 2022, was extended through March 31, 2023.
“The city then sold the building to the current owner in October of 2022, and we no longer have any ownership right in the property. Antiques 101 continued to occupy the space throughout the city’s ownership and afterward. Therefore, the city is not/cannot require that Antiques 101 vacate the premises.
“But because the city acquired the property with an existing tenant at a point in time, there are state and federal relocation statutes that can come into play, which, if triggered, could make the city responsible for paying to relocate the tenant business and potentially pay some amount of rent differential if the new business space were to have a higher lease rate than the space being vacated.”
Stahmer continued, “The city has provided Antiques 101 with the services of a broker, at city expense, but per the applicable relocation statutes and process, it is the tenant’s responsibility to locate and negotiate a lease for a new space if they are displaced. The tenant has expressed an interest in remaining in the current location, and the current building owner has expressed a willingness to consider a lease extension at different terms/a higher lease rate. No lease has been agreed to to-date, to the city’s knowledge.
“Even though the relocation statutes would not generally be triggered unless the tenant is required to relocate, the city has also discussed a willingness to provide some amount of rent differential payment (the city picking up a portion of the rent increase) for Antiques 101 if they were to remain in the current location. We continue to have discussions about the amount and the terms of what that might look like, but the final lease would be for the tenant and owner to work out privately, with whatever assistance the city may be able to provide in that process. “
