Elm Creek Parkway construction set to end in October
Buy Now

(PHOTO BY SAM JOHNSON)

A portion of Elm Creek Parkway’s westbound lanes is closed between Goose Lake Parkway and Jefferson Highway in Champlin. By Sept. 19, the goal is for the westbound lanes from Jefferson Highway to Goose Lake Parkway to be paved. At that time, all traffic would shift to the westbound lanes, as work begins on the eastbound lanes.

Champlin City Engineer Shibani Bisson provided the community an update on the recent street improvement project taking place on Elm Creek Parkway and adjacent neighborhoods roads at the Aug. 22 city council meeting.

The west segment of Lakeside Trail and all of Parkside Trail were paved with the first lifts Aug. 25, with topsoil to follow. Concrete work is occurring on Hillside Drive and paving is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments