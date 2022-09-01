Elm Creek Parkway construction set to end in October

A portion of Elm Creek Parkway’s westbound lanes is closed between Goose Lake Parkway and Jefferson Highway in Champlin. By Sept. 19, the goal is for the westbound lanes from Jefferson Highway to Goose Lake Parkway to be paved. At that time, all traffic would shift to the westbound lanes, as work begins on the eastbound lanes.
Champlin City Engineer Shibani Bisson provided the community an update on the recent street improvement project taking place on Elm Creek Parkway and adjacent neighborhoods roads at the Aug. 22 city council meeting.
The west segment of Lakeside Trail and all of Parkside Trail were paved with the first lifts Aug. 25, with topsoil to follow. Concrete work is occurring on Hillside Drive and paving is scheduled for Sept. 2.
According Bisson, those neighborhood areas should be complete with final pavement and restoration by mid to end of September. Mailbox deliveries will be completed on Lakeside and Parkside Trails by Sept. 2.
On Elm Creek Parkway, the westbound lanes were closed beginning Aug. 22 between Jefferson Highway and Champlin Drive, which allowed the contractor to complete storm sewer work. That segment of Elm Creek Parkway is planned to be paved Sept. 2, weather permitting.
At that time, the westbound lanes would reopen. By Sept. 19, the goal is for the westbound lanes from Jefferson Highway to Goose Lake Parkway to be paved. At that time, all traffic would shift to the westbound lanes, as work begins on the eastbound lanes.
Also taking place the week of Sept. 19 will be more tree removals along Elm Creek Parkway for eastbound construction.
Final paving on Elm Creek Parkway is scheduled for the end of October. “Things are moving along,” Bisson said.
