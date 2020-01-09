Voters in Minnesota will have some new options with this election year. One of those options is a presidential nomination primary, which takes place on March 3.
In 2016, the state legislature passed a law that established a presidential nomination primary.
As with any presidential election year, there will also be a precinct caucus on Feb. 25. The caucus allows voters to show their support for their preferred candidates.
PRECINCT CAUCUSES
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, “a caucus is great way to show support for a candidate, raise an issue that’s important to you, influence who the party will endorse for many offices, and meet people in your community.”
The 2020 precinct caucuses will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at locations that will be set by the political parties. To find out more information, contact the DFL party at 651-293-1200 or the Republican party at 651-222-0022.
To be eligible to participate in this year’s precinct caucus, a voter must be eligible to vote in the November general election and live in the precinct. Participants must also generally agree with the principals of the political party hosting the caucus.
The Minnesota Secretary of State said that each political party run their caucus meeting a little differently, but there are generally three main activities at the caucus. The first is choosing volunteers who organize political activities in the precinct. Secondly, issues and ideas are discussed for the party to support. Finally, delegates are chosen who will endorse candidates at future conventions.
PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION PRIMARY
The following week is the first presidential nomination primary March 3. Voters will be able to chose from a DFL ballot or a Republican party ballot to cast their votes. They will need to tell the election judge which ballot they want.
The Republican party candidate includes current President Donald J. Trump. The DFL party candidates include: Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and uncommitted.
Candidates named mentioned will stay on the primary ballot even if a candidate drops out of the race.
It is important to note that this primary will only be for presidential candidates from these two parties. “Other offices with a primary will be on the primary ballot on Aug. 11,” according the Minnesota Secretary of State.
How does one voter participate in the nomination primary? A registered voter can place their vote at their polling place on March 3 or by absentee ballot between Jan. 17 and March 2. Maple Grove also allows in-person absentee voting at the government center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, as well as Osseo at city hall, 415 Central Ave., from Jan. 17 to March 2.
The Secretary of State said, “A voter’s choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data. However, a list of who voted in a presidential nomination primary and the political party each voter selected will be provided to the chair of each major political party. How a voter voted on the ballot will be secret.”
HOW CITIES ARE MANAGING
The cities of Maple Grove and Osseo have been working since the end of last year to prepare for the nomination primary.
Maple Grove City Clerk Amy Dietl said that there isn’t too much difference in the way the city prepares for the nomination primary compared to other elections. The only difference is that specialized presidential nomination primary administration training is required. “City staff has already attended the Presidential Nomination Primary training at Hennepin County,” she said.
Maple Grove city staff will be providing the additional nomination primary training to all election judges working on March 3. This training is in addition to the regular election judge training.
“In terms of regular election judge training, the election judges who worked elections in 2018 still hold a valid election judge certification,” Dietl said. “New election judges who did not work during the 2018 election must also complete the election judge training course, in addition to the nomination primary training, prior to March 3.”
As with all other elections, Maple Grove will be preparing all 24 of its polling places for Election Day voting and in-person absentee voting will be held at the government center 46 days prior to Election Day (Jan. 17). “This means going through all the usual equipment testing, public accuracy testing, preparing polling place supply totes, providing poll pad refresher training, and all the other tasks involved with preparing for any other election,” Dietl said.
The city of Osseo is also training judges and preparing for the election. Osseo City Clerk LeAnn Larson said, “Aside from the normal two hours of election training required every two years for any election judge, there will be an additional one hour specifically for Presidential Nomination Primary training only.”
She said social media information and/or email blasts will be sent as it gets closer to the actual absentee voting period (Jan. 17) and the election date in March.
Larson added that practice time on the electronic pollbooks will be established for election judges in advance of the election.
The city of Maple Grove, along with other cities, are facing one challenge with the March election. According to Dietl, it deals “with snowbird election judges who will be unavailable to work on Election Day. As such, the city continues to recruit election judges as well as temporary election staff to assist in-person absentee voters.”
In Osseo, Larson said, “We are lucky in Osseo to have some new judges coming on board to replace those who will not be back to Minnesota in time. I am pleased these new people have stepped up to serve our city.”
Dietl added, “Staff has already been preparing for a busy 2020. We will be providing 138 days of in-person voting to our residents as well as administering three elections.”
This presidential nomination primary election is costing area cities more. The Office of the Secretary of State estimates the cost for the primary is about $11.9 million. Cities and municipalities will be reimbursed for their costs following the election.
To find your polling location or to learn more, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.