Duffy Development is requesting $514,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) in connection with its 40-unit senior affordable housing project at 13001 Main Street in Rogers.

TIF is a statutory tool to promote economic development, redevelopment, and housing in areas where it otherwise would not have occurred. TIF enables a city to “capture” additional property taxes generated by new development or redevelopment to pay for development expenses.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments