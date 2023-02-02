Duffy Development is requesting $514,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) in connection with its 40-unit senior affordable housing project at 13001 Main Street in Rogers.
TIF is a statutory tool to promote economic development, redevelopment, and housing in areas where it otherwise would not have occurred. TIF enables a city to “capture” additional property taxes generated by new development or redevelopment to pay for development expenses.
On Jan. 24, the Rogers City Council considered the city staff’s recommendation for approval of the TIF request. In addition to the senior affordable housing, Duffy’s proposal also includes 3,000 square feet of retail space, plus internal space for a new city senior center that would be on privately-owned property and operated by the city.
Due to the absence of two councilors, the issue ultimately was tabled to the next meeting.
“This is something we weren’t expecting,” Councilor Shannon Klick said. “I do have some concerns with TIF. It would be to the benefit of us all to have a full council.”
In a memo to the council, City Administrator Steve Stahmer said Duffy’s project “would be the first major redevelopment on Main Street, beyond adaptive reuses of existing buildings, and is hoped to serve as a catalyst for downtown redevelopment while filing a housing product need.”
Stahmer noted that the city already has supported Duffy’s successful tax credit application through the state of Minnesota, plus a successful grant application from the Metropolitan Council.
The project originally was planned as a two-phase development, with the senior housing to be phase one. However, Stahmer said that “significant construction cost increases” in addition to the developer’s being unable to get cooperation from an adjacent property owner, “have created an additional gap for the developer which needs to be solved in order to make the project financially feasible.”
Jason Aarsvold, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers, Inc., who is a financial advisor for Rogers, has reviewed the request and determined that a sufficient financial gap exists to support TIF assistance, Stahmer said.
“Without a reasonable market return on investment, this project will not occur through private investment alone,” Stahmer’s memo said.
He told the council that the requested $514,000 would not come from city tax dollars but would represent future tax revenue. He said $170,000 of the amount would come from city tax dollars over 22.5 years, but from other taxing jurisdictions.
Extension of existing sales and use tax
The council approved a resolution requesting the Minnesota Legislature to approve an extension of the city’s existing sales and use tax.
Rogers residents approved the one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) sales tax and a $20 motor vehicle excise tax for park, recreation, and trail facilities on Nov. 6, 2018.
The local option sales tax/excise tax for Rogers was authorized as part of the 2019 Omnibus Tax Bill approved by both the Minnesota House and Senate and signed by the governor.
The sales tax, originally set to continue for approximately 20 years, was aimed at helping finance $16.5 million worth of projects under consideration.
Projects proposed to be financed include trail and pedestrian improvements, aquatics, and community athletic facilities.
In a memo to the council, Stahmer said construction costs have increased substantially since the tax was approved and implemented in 2019. “Several projects are now estimated at more than double the original estimates and can be attributed primarily to the inflationary and material/labor supply challenges in the construction industry,” his memo said.
Stahmer also said that local sales tax receipts from the Department of Revenue have come in “substantially higher than projected, even during the period of Covid shutdowns.”
Rogers has retained the lobbying firm of Goff Public “to navigate the complicated legislative process in pursuit of legislative approval to amend the current statutory expiration of the sales tax to the full 20-year mark,” Stahmer said. He added that the Legislature’s deadline for submission of such requests is Jan. 31.
“To me, this is an important funding source,” Councilor Kevin Jullie said. “It’s a way to make things happen that we want to fund.”
Klick said she would support the request. “We committed to the residents that we would complete some projects,” Klick said.
