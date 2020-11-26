Dorothy Theis ends 42 years of service to Corcoran

Corcoran resident Dorothy Theis receives recognition for 41 years of service to the city in June 2019. Mayor Ron Thomas presents the award. (File photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

Dorothy Theis has resigned from Corcoran’s Charter Commission and ended her 42 years of service to the city.

Mayor Ron Thomas called for a vote on a resolution to accept her resignation at the Thursday, Nov. 12, City Council meeting, and City Councilor Alan Schultz voted, “Nay.”

“I want her to know that I want her to stay,” he said. After that other city councilors asked what would happen if they refused to accept her resignation.

At the meeting the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.

 

THEIS DEPARTS

Dorothy Theis began her public service career with Corcoran in November 1978 when she was appointed to the Planning Commission. She was elected to the City Council and served a three-year term, starting in 1981. After that she served a number of terms on the Planning Commission and several terms on the Charter Commission.

She said in her resignation letter, “I am resigning from the Charter Commission and any other committees I might be listed on. The reason is simple. I’m just getting too old. I’ve enjoyed the many years of participation in various ways, but it is time to simplify my life…. It is just time to do it.”

Mayor Thomas said Corcoran would recognize Theis at a coming meeting. He called her “a very active citizen, very caring. I really have appreciated her over the years. I hate to see her dropping out of this, but I certainly understand.”

Schultz said, “I enjoyed my time on the Planning Commission with Dorothy. She was very instrumental in the first few years that I was on the Planning Commission. She definitely had her own perspective on things and helped with looking at things with a different point of view. I will miss her involvement with the city.”

City Councilor Brian Lother said Theis was very helpful to him and his church when they came to Corcoran. He enjoyed serving on the Charter Commission with her. “I want to publicly thank her for her years of service. She’s made Corcoran a better community,” he said.

City Councilor Tom Anderson said, “She definitely made Corcoran a better place. She could disagree with you without being disagreeable. This is a rare skill.”

The City Council accepted her resignation and directed city staff to seek her successor on the Charter Commission.

 

NEW FULL TIME POLICE OFFICER

Turning to police matters, the City Council welcomed a new full-time Corcoran Police officer. Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk administered the oath of office to Clayton Decker, who has been on duty full-time since July. Decker has served Corcoran as a Reserve Officer and a part-time police officer.

 

CITY CARES ACT EXPENSES

Turning to the subject of city finances, the City Council approved Corcoran’s expenditures of funds allotted to the city under the federal CARES Act. The CARES Act allotted $439,309 to Corcoran, based upon its population, for pandemic related expenses between March 1 and Nov. 15.

City Administrator Brad Martens said Corcoran spent $202,520.47 for facility improvements, administrative expenses, information technology, cleaning and personal protective equipment. Corcoran also spent $236,788.25 for personnel engaged in pandemic related activities.

 

OTHER

The City Council also:

APPROVED a purchase agreement under which Corcoran buys land from First Home Builders at a cost of $3,500 pus closing costs. The land will serve as an access for the Bellwether development to Hunters Ridge. The developer of Bellwether will pay for the purchase.

CERTIFIED delinquent city fees to the Hennepin County Auditor for collection with city property taxes in 2021.

