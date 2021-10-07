The Rogers City Council on Sept. 28, approved a site plan and preliminary plat for the I-94 Logistics Center, a 264,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building on Brockton Lane.
Endeavor Development is planning the multi-tenant building on a now vacant 31-acre site, part of Kinghorn Industrial Park. It will include 34 loading docks and parking for 114 trucks and trailers.
The property fronts Interstate 94 to the west, Brockton Lane and the city of Dayton on the east, a FedEx distribution center on the north, and the CLAM industrial building on the south. Access to the property is proposed to be from Brockton Lane, through the CLAM property and an unplatted, city-owned lot to the south, according to Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner.
Hennepin County forfeited land
The council approved the $5,243 purchase of a two-acre parcel of Hennepin County forfeited land on Brockton Lane.
“Changing consumer preferences triggered by the pandemic have pushed the demand on the distribution sector and prompted a strengthening industrial market to get goods closer to the consumer,” said a memo to the council from Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator. “Market pressures plus the new Interstate 94 interchange near Brockton Lane have renewed a strong interest in industrial development in Rogers and, for this purpose, Dayton.”
New area industrial development includes a proposed Logistics Center in Rogers, and a new Graco headquarters being constructed in Dayton, Ziemer said. Other companies have proposed development along Brockton Lane as well, he said.
Ownership of the property will give Rogers the flexibility it needs to use the property for such public purposes as construction of a new intersection to accommodate projected traffic volumes, Ziemer said.
Hiring of police officers
The council also approved the hiring of Brooke Trabant and Haley Tushar as full-time police officers in Rogers, effective Oct. 4. The hires, from among 36 applicants for the job, bring the Rogers Police Department to its authorized sworn officer strength of 21 officers, according to Police Chief Dan Wills.
Brooke Trabant, of Maplewood, has a BS degree in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University. She previously was a Police Explorer with the Blaine Police Department and most recently worked as a Community Service Officer with the Maple Grove Police Department.
She replaces an officer who resigned in June, after seven months with the Rogers Police Department.
Haley Tushar, of Brooklyn Park, has a BS degree in psychology with a minor in criminology from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She recently completed a skills program at Hennepin Technical College, and most recently worked as a Community Service Officer with the Robbinsdale Police Department.
Tushar replaces a tenured Rogers Police officer who resigned in May due to inability to perform the duties of police officer because of an on-duty injury.
A swearing-in ceremony for the two new officers will be conducted at a future City Council meeting upon their successfully passing the field training program.
Public hearing is Oct. 26
A public hearing to adopt the proposed assessment for delinquent sewer, water, recycling, and/or storm water service charges is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.
