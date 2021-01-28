A plan for major development in the northwest area of Champlin took another step toward reality at Monday night’s meeting of the city council.
The council unanimously approved a resolution adopting a traffic study and included recommendations for inclusion as an addendum to the Northwest Area Planning Study. Minutes later, the council also voted to repeal a previous ordinance that placed a 60-day moratorium on development discussion so that the traffic study could take place.
A group called “Team Fair” is proposing a residential development on the former Bauer Berry Farm site located north of French Lake Road and west of Valley Forge Lane. The city put the discussion moratorium in place in November. It expired on Jan. 27, allowing for plans to continue based on approval.
Chuck Rickart of the engineering firm WSB talked about the plan at the city’s planning commission meeting on Jan. 18 and reviewed the plan for the council on Monday.
After discussion at the planning commission meeting, the city council was in support of Alternative 3 (there were four options) calling for a right-in/right-out limited access to the Bauer property. The city council further recommended that the city, developer and Hennepin County work to establish the right-in/right-out design parameters as shown on the attached schematic.
“I appreciate the 60-day turnaround we were able to get from WSB on this,” councilor Ryan Sabas said. “I think this will work for the city, the residents and the developer.”
“Not only is this going to be a great development for the city, the surrounding neighborhoods will benefit as well,” councilor Jessica Tesdall said.
As he has throughout this process, Mayor Ryan Karasek abstained from discussion and voting due to a personal relationship with one of the property owners.
The study included collecting existing background traffic data in the area, developing traffic projections and access alternatives, conducting detailed traffic analysis of the adjacent roadway system including the documenting of traffic diversion, and developing a summary report with cost estimates for each access alternative to be reviewed by the city and Hennepin County.
The planning level cost for this alternative is $460,000. Advantages for this alternative include:
• Alternative access to the Bauer Berry Farm development from French Lake Road (CSAH 121).
• Increases in traffic on the neighborhood streets of 131st Avenue or Saratoga Lane will be minimized.
• Existing all-way stops on 131st Avenue provides traffic “calming” for the traffic increase. The average daily traffic volumes on roadway would remain at a major collector or local street levels.
• And finally, lower project cost.
Several proposed developments are planned in the area, including single-family and townhome units.
In other news, the council:
APPROVED a resolution of the vacation of right-of-way encumbering the plat of Champlin Mississippi Crossings Second Addition. The vacation was previously approved by the city council in November 2020. However, errors in publication necessitated additional approval.
