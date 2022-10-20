The Oct. 11th Champlin City Council meeting saw council members, led by Ward 4 Council Member Ryan Sabas as acting mayor in Mayor Ryan Karasek’s absence, discuss a range of topics from outstanding fees to city maintenance.

During public hearings, the city council voted to certify unpaid utility charges to Hennepin County for collection with 2023 property taxes, in accordance to Minnesota Statue. The charges total to $369,801 across 530 accounts. Accounts in question are 60 days delinquent as of Aug. 31st.

