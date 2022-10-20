The Oct. 11th Champlin City Council meeting saw council members, led by Ward 4 Council Member Ryan Sabas as acting mayor in Mayor Ryan Karasek’s absence, discuss a range of topics from outstanding fees to city maintenance.
During public hearings, the city council voted to certify unpaid utility charges to Hennepin County for collection with 2023 property taxes, in accordance to Minnesota Statue. The charges total to $369,801 across 530 accounts. Accounts in question are 60 days delinquent as of Aug. 31st.
Rental code violations
The city council also looked at a resolution relating to a series of rental code violation fees and related charges currently unpaid in the city. The city council was recommended to certify assessments of taxes in correspondence with these unpaid fees. This motion passed.
Code update
In other matters, the City Council also looked into starting the process of updating their use of the International Property Maintenance Code, which Champlin currently uses the 2006 edition. The council will look to update to the 2018 edition. The code lays out minimum requirements for the maintenance of existing buildings and property through regulations that include property maintenance and property improvement provisions. This motion passed.
Street/utility improvement feasibility study
The meeting ended with an in-depth look at the feasibility study ordered in April, which looked into the potential street and utility improvements for the 2023.
City Engineer Shibani Bisson discussed the feasibility study and project area, which includes the following roadways: 113th Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Utah Avenue, Xylon Avenue, Xylon Lane, Xylon Court, 109th Place, 110th Place, Sumter Avenue, Rhode Island Avenue, Rhode Island Circle, Quebec Avenue, Quebec Lane, Quebec Way, 112th Ave, 112th Circle, 111th Avenue, Oregon Avenue, 113 ½th Avenue, 113th Circle, Nevada Avenue, Maryland Avenue between 110th Circle and 114th Avenue, 109th Place, and 109th Avenue east of Quebec Avenue (Helmer Addition).
Bisson also detailed an assessment roll for the Elm Creek Parkway Improvement Project and the Lakeside Trail, Hillside Trail, and Parkside Trail Improvement Project earlier in the meeting, which was adopted by the city council. The two projects were estimated to cost $3.91 million and $3.87 million, respectively. Progress on both projects was on track with plans for final steps to come in the spring of 2023.
