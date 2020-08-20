Rogers needs a new fire truck, according to Fire Chief Brad Feist. But the $823,924 cost of a 2021 Pierce Top Mount Pumper proved to be a stumbling block Aug. 12 for all five members of the Rogers City Council.
The truck would replace a 25-year-old pumper, in accordance with the city’s financial management plan replacement schedule, Feist said. Repairs on the truck frequently have taken it out of service. The city is required to have three engines in working order to maintain its insurance rating, according to Feist
“We looked at 10 other cities to see if they had vehicles this old,” Feist said. “They are in Minneapolis and St. Paul, who have full-time mechanics, but we found nothing else nearly as old.
“I am very cognizant of the uncertainties with COVID and the desire to achieve a reasonable tax increase when the city doesn’t expect an increase in revenue,” Feist said. He added that the quoted price for the truck is likely to change after Sept. 30.
“Every February, the price goes up 3% to 5%,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said. However, he added, “Whatever the council decides, we’ll make it work. It’s not an easy decision.”
Feist noted the growth in housing in Rogers as well as Otsego and Corcoran, cities the Rogers Fire Department serves as needed through mutual aid. “We will see a $27,000 increase in our fire contract because of housing coming on the tax rolls,” Feist said. “Calls for service don’t stop because of COVID. It’s (the new truck) a tool the Fire Department needs for our community.”
Rogers is a member of Hennepin County Mutual Aid, Feist said. “We go to other cities for mutual aid, and we have mutual aid to call in pumpers and engines (as needed in Rogers),” he said.
The city council considered three options:
• Approve the purchase through a 2020 order, receive the truck in 2021 and make its first payment then.
• Deny or postpone purchase of the truck.
• Approve the purchase, receive the truck in 2021 and make its first payment in 2022 so there would be no impact to the city’s levy in 2021.
“Right now with the way things are when we don’t know how our citizens will be affected, buying a truck is not a good idea,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “My druthers would be to have no increase in the levy for 2021. A lot of people are going through a lot of stuff. The government has shut off the $600 payments. I know we need it, but we’re in some strange times now. For our citizens to absorb this is just not a good idea. I’m sorry. If you can prove to me we can get the dollars without affecting the 2021 levy, I’m willing to listen. If not, I’m willing to push it back another year.”
Councilor Shannon Klick agreed, saying, “I don’t think it’s the time to spend this kind of money. We need to focus on what we need.” She also questioned Rogers’ having to consider the needs of neighboring communities in making such a purchase.
According to Feist, 90% of the city’s fire calls come from Rogers.
“I echo the concerns for the 2021 budget,” Councilor Darren Jakel said. “I appreciate the concept of putting it (the purchase) in motion and paying for it in 2022. If we order it now, we may not get it until 2023. I 100% echo Councilor Klick’s comments (about other cities). There should be some serious discussions and there should be renegotiations to the contract. They are leaning on us.”
Saying he agrees with Jakel, Councilor Mark Eiden added, “We’re in some (unusual) times, and no one’s got a crystal ball. I’ve got to believe we’ve got to keep some cushion (in the budget). I’m just not sure if 2022 is far enough out to manage the financial impact.”
But Councilor Bruce Gorecki noted that pushing purchase of the truck out another year could mean the cost might increase by $80,000. “It’s not going to be a pretty sight when we have to pull the trigger,” Gorecki said. “At some point the truck has to be replaced. A truck this old could go down tomorrow and be out of service.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the staff’s goal is to get next year’s levy increase as close to zero as possible. “We’re in a very good financial position right now; we don’t expect major problems,” Stahmer said. “We’re expecting a large increase in tax capacity next year, in the 9% range.”
The council ultimately agreed to continue its discussion at an Aug. 18 budget workshop.
