Dean Avenue construction in Champlin progressing
Construction signs stand on Dean Avenue in Champlin. The portion between Independence Avenue and Lowell Road will begin with utility work the week of August 2 after being delayed due to eagle nesting. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

The road construction at Dean Avenue in Champlin is progressing, with another section of the street set to begin utility work soon.

City engineer Shibani Bisson said at the July 26 Champlin City Council meeting that the section from Cartway Road to Independence Avenue is moving along with utility, street, and curb work, and the portion between Independence and Lowell Road will begin with utility work the week of Aug. 2.

The delay in construction in that specific segment of Dean Avenue was due to eagle nesting, which Bisson said is now complete.

Bisson added that the project is expected to be completed in early September.

