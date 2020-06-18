Deal done on decades-long riverfront project in Champlin

Champlin City Council took milestone action June 8 with its approval of the sale of riverfront property and the first steps of approval for a major development that includes an apartment complex, riverfront restaurant, event center and amphitheater.
This development has been decades in the making.
“This is going to be probably the biggest, game-changing project that we’ve ever had in this community and I am super excited about it,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said, noting that the council had spent hundreds and hundreds of hours discussing this project from the day they took office.
Over the next two construction seasons the area extending from the new Applewood Point senior housing complex through to the city’s boat launch will undergo a massive transformation.
The purchase and Tax Increment Financing agreements are with Minneapolis-based developer Greco, which last July was named the master developer for 12-acre site in the Mississippi Crossings redevelopment area.
Greco will pay $2.14 million for the land for the apartment complex, followed by a $1 sale for the 1.4-acre restaurant and event center site.
“This is a complicated deal” said Stacie Kvilvang of Ehlers, the city’s TIF and fiscal adviser for Mississippi Crossings. “If this was just about building 214 apartments it would be pretty straightforward. But because it is a public partnership where you’re actually implementing a lot of public amenities for this site and then you have a phase two for a restaurant and an event center that we want to see happen in this area it gets a lot more complicated.”
The area is part of the Mississippi Crossings Tax Increment Financing District, which was certified for a 26-year term in 2014. Special legislation in 2019 allows for the district to be extended by five years, so the district will decertify in 2019.
TIF Districts are created to capture the increased tax capacity of an area when it is redeveloped. That money is earmarked to subsidize redevelopment, either to encourage developers to construct buildings or pay for public improvements like streets, sewer and water.
According to Kvilvang, Greco will receive a pay-as-you-go $9.95 TIF note to offset the cost of redeveloping the area.
And once the land that has been held by the city in anticipation of new development goes back on the tax rolls, taxes on its base value will once again be generated for the city, county and school district.
“You have land there that you have owned for quite some time and currently it’s not generating any tax revenue for you,” Kvilvang told the council “So when we go and place this in the Tax Increment District when it’s sold to the developer the assessor will place a base land value on it and that’s taxable.”
The project kicks off with a 214-unit, market-rate apartment complex valued at more than $50 million. Construction on that building must start before July 31 and be substantially complete two years later, by June 30, 2022. Site work must be done before and during that project, including the demolition of three single-family homes on East River Parkway, which will also be reconstructed.
The riverfront restaurant and event center will follow, along with the enhancement of public spaces that include an amphitheater and public dock that will accommodate up to 20 boats.
A paved parking lot with 200 stalls, plus room for another 27 vehicles on a grass lot, is also included in the development plan.
According to the agreement, construction must begin on the restaurant and event facility by May 2021 and be substantially complete by Dec. 31, 2022.
The public amenities will also be under construction starting next spring and will be finished by the end of 2022.
Kvilvang, along with other members of the council, lauded the efforts of city staff and past city council members for their vision and efforts to get the project to this point.
Over the years the city has courted multiple developers and gone through a lot of discussion and redesigns, said Councilmember Ryan Sabas.
“I think this is something that Champlin residents will be proud of and be proud to call their own,” Sabas said.
