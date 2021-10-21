The Dayton City Council considered a land use amendment for the possible future expansion of the Mobile Home Park at its Tuesday, Oct. 12, meeting.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad presented the council with a request to amend the land use in the Mobile Home Park application from industrial to existing mobile home park.
The applicant, Dayton Park MHC made the request for the land to the east of the existing Dayton Park manufactured home park. The existing site is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of County Road 81 and Brockton Lane.
The applicant is also seeking council input on a concept plan for the expansion of the mobile home park, which would be over 16 acres with a total of 65 lots for new homes. The council is not required to take any formal action on the concept plan, but can provide comments and suggestions.
There would be extensions of three existing streets to the expansion area. Two streets will extend to the north where a future east/west road would be constructed with future development to the north.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the planning commission expressed some concerns with traffic. There is a single access point to the current mobile park on Brockton Lane. She suggested the new east/west road would be expanded to the east where it would meet up with French Lake Road, providing another access point.
“This needs to be built to provide that relief,” Goodroad said. “That will be the burden of this project.”
She added the city is working with the city of Rogers to create a new intersection reconstruction at the current mobile park access site at Brockton Lane for a full-access intersection.
The council voted to approve the land use amendment.
