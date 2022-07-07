At its June 28 meeting, the Dayton City Council had discussions on potential increases for several city staff members.
Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud presented the council with a request to adjust the salaries of six city staff members.
“We have historically never brought these [salaries] outside of union negotiations to the council,” he said. “I felt these adjustments to staff with their salaries was deserved, and probably well overdue.”
He added that he had heard other cities are having a difficult time retaining staff, and does not want that to happen in Dayton.
The first position is Deputy City Clerk Stacie Brown, who has been with the city for five years. The proposal would have her salary go from $28.77 to $30.14 an hour. The tax levy would fully fund this increase.
The second position is Finance Clerk Brandi Szenay, who has been with the city for six years. This hourly salary would go from $32.03 to $32.25. The increase would be funded 70% by utility funds and 30% by the tax levy.
The third position is Planner Alec Henderson, who has been with the city for four years. The hourly salary would go from $34.88 to $36.92. The increase would be funded by 90% of building permits and 10% by the tax levy.
Public Works Director Marty Farrell, who has been with the city for 16 years, is proposed to have his hourly salary increase from $54.43 to $60.58. This increase would be funded by 55% of the tax levy, 20% by utility funds, and 25% by building permits.
The fifth position is Police Admin Assistant Lynn Reichstadt, who has been with the city for 24 years. The hourly salary is proposed to increase from $31.13 to $32.95. The tax levy would fully fund this increase.
Finally, Police Chief Paul Enga, who has been with the city for 24 years, is proposed to have his hourly salary increase from $54.02 to $63.01. The tax levy would fully fund this increase.
“The total adjustments for salary are roughly around $28,000,” Doud said. “The total tax levy impact is $22,096 for this year. That could easily be absorbed in the current budget.”
Councilor Julie Gustafson thanked Doud for putting the information together. She did have some concerns. “First of all, Brandi’s is crazy,” she said. “It’s like 20 cents or something. Why would that help her stay?”
Doud said it was “the potential for long-term growth” with the city. “With that position moving from one grade to the next grade, although the position is not getting any more dollars, she will keep getting step increases.”
He added that most of the increases were not huge, but would help the employees with growth in their pay in the future.
Gustafson asked why Activity Center Coordinator/City Hall Front Desk Theresa Schmiedlin’s position was not part of the increases. Doud said that based on research with the League of Minnesota Cities, her wage is within the current range.
Councilor David Fashant wondered why the increases were proposed as many of the positions were under union contracts. “Isn’t that something that needs to be negotiated, discussed, bargained with the union?” he asked.
Doud said those positions descriptions are not changing, but the employees’ salaries would just be moved to the appropriate wages.
Councilor Scott Salonek said he was concerned with a 23-cent increase for one employee to 17% for another. “We value all the staff the same, but again this is business it’s not personal,” he said. “Seventeen percent is wild.”
Fashant added discussing the proposed salary increases in a public format and not in a closed session, was uncomfortable for him. Doud said all staff salaries are public record. Gustafson said she liked the transparency.
The council ended up approving the salary adjustments. Councilor Salonek voted against.
