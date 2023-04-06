Dayton talks about a mini storage facility

The Dayton City Council approved site plans and a conditional use for the future Dayton Mini Storage development.

At its March 28 meeting, the Dayton City Council considered a plan review and conditional-use permit for a mini storage facility.

Also during the meeting, the council heard about a development plan from the concrete-product manufacturer, Cemstone. These plans were accepted by the city before the development moratorium was put in place.

