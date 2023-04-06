Dayton talks about a mini storage facility

At its March 28 meeting, the Dayton City Council considered a plan review and conditional-use permit for a mini storage facility.
Also during the meeting, the council heard about a development plan from the concrete-product manufacturer, Cemstone. These plans were accepted by the city before the development moratorium was put in place.
Dayton Mini Storage
Kevin Shay, the consulting city planner, presented the council with a site plan and conditional-use permit for the Dayton Mini Storage facility. The applicant was accepted on Jan. 30.
This indoor storage facility would consist of three buildings located on a 3-acre site at 18470 Territorial Road.
Screening and buffering will be part of the project, Shay said. The on-site foliage will be more mature trees than younger trees.
The buildings are proposed to have a variety of colors, materials, articulations and overhead doors and windows. “They are going with a blue and gray theme,” Shay said.
The applicant said trash services would not be provided to the customers. They would have to dispose of any garbage items elsewhere. Council members Scott Salonek and Matt Trost stated they would like to see a dumpster available to keep trash out of empty areas around town.
Police Chief Paul Enga said, “I don’t believe we’ll have any extra dumping that we don’t already get throughout the city. This is where people are going to store their stuff, not get rid of it. And if they leave it there, then they have to deal with it.”
The council approved the site plan and conditional use for the Dayton Mini Storage facility.
Cemstone plans
Shay also presented the City Council with the Cemstone Product Company’s site plan, conditional-use permit and interim-use permit.
The application for the development was accepted last November.
The site plan would redevelop the site and construct a 38,720-square-foot building at 17515 Territorial Road, east of Cemstone’s existing facility.
The conditional use would allow for the display of products for sale at the business outdoors.
The interim use would allow outdoor bulk storage of products. “This is located in the rear of the site,” Shay said.
He said in a staff report to the council that the applicant “is proposing to demolish the existing principal building on the site and to keep, design around and improve the current accessory structure on the site.”
The building is proposed to be constructed with a variety of colors, materials, doors and windows.
The landscaping plan includes a variety of screenings along the yards, building, parking areas and outdoor storage and display areas.
The council approved the site plan plus conditional-use and interim-use permits for Cemstone’s projects.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the final plat and developers agreement for the MTL Addition project, for four buildings on property located south of West French Lake Road, east of Brockton Lane and north of Troy Lane.
APPOINTED Zach Doud as the new city administrator.
ACCEPTED the resignation of utility billing coordinator Brandi Szenay and the resignation of part-time administrative assistant Susanne Jacobs, both due to retirements.
APPROVED the hiring of utility billing clerk Bethany Benting.
