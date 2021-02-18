At its Tuesday, Feb. 9, Dayton City Council meeting, new council member Scott Salonek was sworn in. He is filing the spot vacated by Jonathan Mellberg, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in the 2020 election.
The council also approved supporting the Local Road Improvement Program for a funding request for the extension of Dayton Parkway.
Rep. Kristin Robbins also provided the council with an update.
FUNDING REQUEST
The council approved support of the Local Road Improvement Program for an application request for funding for the proposed construction of the Dayton Parkway extension. The roadway extension would be 500 feet north from County Road 81 to 117th Avenue.
According to city staff, the program is competitive and provides grants to cities to assist with the construction of local roads. The maximum award is $1 million.
The city will request the maximum allowable fund. If the project for the extension of Dayton Parkway is over the amount listed on the funding application, the city will secure the additional funds needed to complete the project.
If the city receives the funding, it would be available for use by the city this year.
UPDATE FROM REP. ROBBINS
Rep. Kristin Robbins also addressed the council during its meeting. She provided the council with an update on what she is working on this legislative session.
Robbins is focues on bringing more broadband internet service to the area, including parts of Dayton that do not have that type of service currently.
Councilor Troy Okerlund asked what that work looked like. “Is that to try and install more towers or to try to offer incentives to reduce costs?” he asked.
Robbins said the office broadband has a program where cities can apply for broadband grants through DEED. “I know that we are working with some of the providers, Comcast and Century Link, talking about who has rights in different areas,” she added. “That process at the federal level is expiring, so there’s a very complicated process for reapplying to build those areas out. So we are working with providers and the cities on what the needs are.”
