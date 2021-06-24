Dayton seeks to fill council vacancy

The Dayton City Council has agreed to fill a recent vacancy with an appointment until a special election can be held.
The council has accepted the resignation of Councilor Troy Okerlund, who is moving out of the city.
Our current ordinance does need to be updated,” City Clerk Amy Benting said. “The current ordinance reads that we have to have a special election within 120 days. State statute changed, and now there are uniform dates we are allowed to hold a special election.”
The earliest date the city could have a special election would be Nov. 2 and a primary election could also be required. If more than two applicants file to fill the vacancy, the city would have a primary Nov. 2 followed by the special election Feb. 8.
The council is expected to vote at its next meeting to hold the special general election in February, no matter how many people file for candidacy.
Applications to fill the vacancy will be accepted during the filing period from July 27 to Aug. 10.
Benting added that the council must appoint a person to fill the vacancy until someone is chosen in the special election.
The council discussed and decided to reach out to the next most-vote getter in the 2020 General Election. The council approved to appoint David Fashant to the vacant city council position until the special election if he is interested.
FUTURE INDUSTRIAL USE
Also during the meeting, the council reviewed a concept for an Alro Steel proposal for future industrial use.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the proposal includes a possible industrial building located to the east of Brockton Lane behind ICA Corporation and north of Dayton Park, the manufactured home community.
A 195,000 square-foot building is proposed, with room for expansion up to 249,000 square feet. The facility would include a warehouse and distribution area with some office space for sales and administration.
The front of the building would face west, with employee parking in front of the building.
The rear of the building, to the east, would include truck access and some overnight truck parking.
There would be no outdoor storage. Trucks would be coming and going mostly during the day Monday through Friday.
The exterior of the building is proposed to be constructed with pre-engineered metal. The architectural metal is proposed to be neutral or earth tone colors.
“The concept plan that was submitted by the applicant does have a direct access at Brockton Lane to their site,” Goodroad said. The city is currently working with the applicant, the city of Rogers and Hennepin County to find out exactly where the access point would be along Brockton Lane for a new east-west public street. The city prefers this new street be located on the southern portion of the site, with accesses to the proposed development.
A tree inventory and replacement plan would be required with the overall landscaping plan as the plans move forward.
“One of other the points that staff has made really clear with the applicant is, depending on where [the new] road sits, we do have to ensure this provides for the required screening and buffering to the manufactured home park,” Goodroad added.
The council asked the applicant a few questions. Councilor Travis Henderson asked when most of the truck traffic would come and from the site.
Most of the trucks would be coming and going during first, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, said John Rumler, with Alro Steel.
Councilor Scott Salonek is concerned with the number of semis coming and going so close to the manufactured home park. The council prefers a significant buffering for the park.
Alro took the comments from the council and will use them for its future concepts that will come before the council.
OTHER
In other matters, the council:
HEARD from Administrator Goodroad about the second round of CARES Act funding. The city will receive $702,000 over the next two years. This year’s funds will be used for an electrical overage charge for one of the city’s wells. The 2022 funds will be determined by infrastructure needs while the council and staff go through the capital improvement plan.
APPROVED the resignation of police officer Ron Nagy. He was a part-time officer who is retiring from law enforcement.
MENTIONED the vacancies on the Parks Commission. People interested can find applications on the city’s website.
