At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Dayton City Council reviewed two different concept plans for residential developments, including a 156 townhome development and a seven single-family home development.
Roers Property
A concept plan for a proposed housing development of 156 single-family rental townhome units located at 16850 Territorial Road was up for review by the council.
There will be two-, three-and four-bedroom unit options, ranging in size from 1,500- to 2,500-square-feet. A clubhouse/leasing office building with a pool and fitness room, as well as a park are proposed.
The homes are proposed to be two- or three-story buildings with a “contemporary colonial” style, which includes simple forms, gabled roofs and modern materials for trim, windows and finishes.
Access to and from the site would be along Territorial Road, and a right-in, right-out from County Road 81. The right-in, right-out access would need to be approved by Hennepin County.
The applicant would also be required to build the realignment of Territorial Road near the proposed development.
City staff has received letters from nearby residents expressing concerns. Associate Planner Daniel Elder said some of these included concern that the intersection of Territorial Road and County Road 81 is dangerous now, a signal should be placed at the County Road 81 for the development and fear a rental development would decrease area home values.
The planning commission provided feedback to the developer, stating they would prefer to have the visitor parking spread throughout the development.
“We are just looking for feedback tonight,” Elder said. The concept plan only requires input from the public, planning commission and council.
Councilor David Fashant asked what the rent would be on the townhomes. “To me, they look like nice buildings,” he said. “I’m guessing they command a pretty good rent.”
Andy Bollig, with Roers Companies, said the development would be treated like an apartment, all under the ownership of Roers. “The rental rates will start at $2,000 [a month] and go up from there,” he said.
Fashant also mentioned the proposed development was far from a city park and wanted to make sure there were a few parks included. Councilor Travis Henderson agreed.
Nostalgia Woods
The council also looked at another concept plan for a residential development. The Nostalgia Woods plans call for building seven single-family homes on the site located off of Pineview Lane, just south of Pineview Court and Diamond Lake Road.
Property owner Tom Dehn proposes to subdivide the site into seven lots. Access to the homes would be off of Pineview Lane. The road into the development would be private.
Elder said the homes would be high-end developments in a gated community. “Staff has concerns regarding the gated access,” he said. “Regarding the traffic that would be coming down alone Pineview, and this might be kind of a blind intersection.”
He added the planning commission felt the development would need to have the gate set back far enough to alleviate potential stacking concerns.
Councilor Scott Salonek said he felt the gate was needed for the development.
Dehn said he understood where the gate could cause some problems. “I think we’re good just to come forward with eliminating the gate,” he said.
He added seven lots would be the maximum, and if the plans keep moving forward, only five or six homes may actually be built.
The council liked the concept for the homes and gave the green light for the proposal to keep moving forward through the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.