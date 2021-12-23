The Dayton City Council took up discussion on the proposed Kwik Trip gas station and truck stop near the Dayton Parkway interchange during its Dec. 14 meeting.
Last month, the council tabled discussions on a proposed Kwik Trip gas station, convenience store and truck stop that would be located south of the Dayton Parkway expansion and interchange, west of Holly Lane and north of Maple Court.
The truck stop would have 36 overnight semi-truck parking stalls. Screening would be provided around the truck parking area.
The council has expressed concerns with potential criminal activity, overnight parking and traffic.
The City Council was split on approving the concept for the project at its Nov. 22 meeting and decided to table action to get feedback on the proposal from residents.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, Councilor Julie Gustafson said she was concerned about the rise in criminal activity that comes with convenience stores. “Last time, we talked a lot about convenience store versus truck stop and where the police presence came in,” she said. “It was talked about that it was definitely in the convenience stores, which made me [think] back to the last Kwik Trip application we approved where we had no conversations about the fact that that convenience store could accelerate the need for police presence at that convenience store. Now they are asking us to double or more that by adding another convenience store and truck stop. That is a cost to the citizens of Dayton twice.”
Police Chief Paul Enga said retail theft, shoplifting and gas drive-offs are the majority of the police calls to convenience stores.
Councilor Travis Henderson added there would be businesses surrounding this proposed Kwik Trip that would help shoulder the costs. He added he did not have a concern with the proposal. He said a resident told him there already were semi-trucks parking in the neighborhood. Henderson felt the truck stop would be a spot for these trucks to go.
Dean George, with Kwik Trip, said to address gas drive-offs the company is switching to all pre-pay pumps at the beginning of the new year.
Gustafson also said she was not in favor of rezoning the property to allow Kwik Trip to come in. She said she preferred to leave the site as a business park and not rezone to general business. “I want to put a business in that business park that doesn’t freak out all the neighbors and add more cost to us,” she said.
Councilor David Fashant said he “hadn’t come around” to the proposal either. “I’ve not gotten stuck on the type of business,” he said. “We built one the nicest off-ramps in the state of Minnesota. It could be a world-class truck stop location, but I don’t think that’s why we put [the interchange] there.”
He added he felt the original vision of the city, a business park, was a better option for the area. He told George, “I think your truck stop would be wildly successful in that location, I just don’t think that’s where it should be for the city of Dayton.”
Councilor Scott Salonek was concerned that if this gas station and truck stop were approved, it could delay the other Kwik Trip proposal off of County Road 81 near the mobile home park. He felt that the Kwik Trip location would be more of a benefit to the residents of Dayton. “I would have to have a stipulation that we have to have that other location built first,” he said.
George that they would build the County Road 81 location first.
Mayor Dennis Fisher did not have an issue with the proposal.
The council ultimately gave its consent to the concept and moved forward with the project. The council will see the preliminary plans at a future meeting.
