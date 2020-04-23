Dayton reviews concept for 92-townhome unit development

At its Tuesday, April 14, meeting, the Dayton City Council reviewed a concept plan for the Benziner Property.
The applicant, Benzinger Properties, is proposing to develop 10 acres of land at the corner of Balsam Lane and South Diamond Lake Road into a 92-unit townhome development.
The Planning Commission saw the first concept for this proposed development in March, according to City Planner Alec Henderson. Originally, only 76 units were proposed.
“The main comments were introducing additional product style to the development area,” Henderson said. The commission also asked the developer for more patios and pedestrian spaces, as well as some more density to reach the minimum amount of units required.
An updated concept plan was provided to the City Council on April 14. The development includes: eight four-unit, two-story row homes (32 units), and 14 four-unit, single-level townhomes (60 units).
“There will be parking through tuck-under garages and attached garages to the single-story townhome,” Henderson said.
Access to the development will be off of Balsam Lane and off of South Diamond Lake Road.
The development also includes a storm water pond in the northeast corner of the site. There is proposed a play area in the center of the site, as well as access to the existing public trails along the east side of Balsam Lane and the north side of South Diamond Lake Road.
Guest parking will also be available in four different areas on the development site.
Councilor Bob O’Brien said he didn’t feel there was enough guest parking available. Mayor Tim McNeil agreed.
McNeil added he hoped the two-story units facing Balsam Lane and South Diamond Lake Road were made with high-quality materials. “I would love to have something like a brownstone sort of look,” he said. He also suggested adding more lighting and trees along South Diamond Lake Road to go along with the trail that is connected to Champlin.
Applicant Jeff Benzinger said he is envisioning a main street townhome, which is similar to a brownstone.
A plaza area is featured in the southwest corner of the site. McNeil stated he liked the idea but asked what was envisioned for the plaza.
“I don’t have anything specific in mind. It is just a little area left for discussion of what the city would like to see there,” Benzinger said. “I thought, maybe it could be a focal point there.”
McNeil said he liked that idea.
There was a concern brought up by McNeil dealing with storm shelters. These homes will be built on slabs, without basements. McNeil wondered if each home would have a storm-save room. Benzinger said there are options to add a storm save area into each home, but at a cost of $18,000 per unit. To add a basement to each home is $35,000 or so, depending on the size of the home.
The proposed cost for the single-family units range from $270,000 to $290,000. The two-story units would be $300,000 or less.
Councilor Julie Gustafson felt that if the single-story units were geared more toward seniors and people without kids, the play area should be more of a gathering place instead of a playground.
No further action was taken.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
POSTPONED the city clean up day to Sept. 12.
REMINDED residents the city has four official Facebook pages — City of Dayton MN, Dayton Activity Center, Dayton Fire, and Dayton Police.
