Dayton receives update on proposed Diamond Lake Regional Trail

The Dayton City Council received an update from the Three Rivers Park District on the future Diamond Lake Regional Trail at its Tuesday, May 26, meeting. The trail, once completed, would travel through the western portion of Hennepin County, including in Dayton.
“Three Rivers has been making some progress on their Diamond Lake Regional Trail planning,” said City Administrator Tina Goodroad.
Last December, the council first saw the master plan for the trail project. In February, the council and Parks Commission conducted a joint work session with Three Rivers staff to provide input on the proposed trail route options in Dayton.
Danny McCullough, with Three Rivers, said his purpose at the meeting May 26 was to get City Council permission on some of the alternative route options. The next step would be to bring the proposal to residents for input during a public engagement process.
Six other cities are also being asked for support on the trail alternative segments, including Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata.
The proposed Diamond Lake Regional Trail would be about 21 miles long, 10-feet wide with multi-uses that will connect to areas of high natural resources, parks and trails and other existing and future regional Three Rivers trails.
McCullough said because the trail would be so long, the land acquisition could take over 10 years to complete. He added Three Rivers was not looking to buy up a bunch of properties, but instead looking for future easements.
One of the proposed trail alignments would be near the Dayton Parkway interchange. Or the alignment could be more northern and travel through Rogers.
“Around French Lake we are proposing two options,” McCullough said. “One of the interesting things about this area in talking to some of our associate superintendents and leadership is that we know from the public they really like to have a looping option when they go out for a walk, especially around the lake. We would like to show both, but we want to keep in mind having a loop of some sort maybe a potential here.”
Mayor Tim McNeil asked if the entire loop would be from Three Rivers Parks. McCullough said they would have to wait to see what the public comments indicate. He added if the city wanted an entire loop, but it wasn’t part of the Three Rivers plan, they would work with the city.
“So, that’s if there was one [trail] alignment on one side of the lake, we could piggyback and complete that loop,” Goodroad said of a connection between Three Rivers and city trails. “I think the goal of the city is to have those loops.”
McCullough added just north of French Lake there were several trail options up toward Diamond Lake.
“We want to make sure everyone is comfortable with these lines before we go to public comment,” he added about the proposed trail alignments.
There is also a proposed alignment to around part of Lake Laura and connect with a future city trail.
“Our long-term goal for this trail is to make it as scenic as possible,” McCullough said. “We want this to be a destination trail.”
After all seven cities, including Dayton, give their support, there will be a public engagement period this summer and fall. Once the public has provided input, Three Rivers would then bring the results of those public comments and a preferred route recommendation back to the Dayton Parks Commission and City Council for review in the fall and end of 2020.
Three Rivers would work on a draft master plan in January and February of 2021, hopefully bringing back a resolution of support to the council next March.
McCullough asked the council for its verbal approval of the proposed alignments, which the council gave.
