Dayton receives update on city projects

\The Dayton City Council received a summary of highlights on ongoing projects within the city at its Monday, Aug. 10, meeting.
“We’re just trying to make sure the council is aware of these important projects, and that by having this in the agenda it brings it to the attention of the community,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said.
The Dayton Parkway Interchange project is still in its first stage. This first stage includes the construction of the new roadway embankment between Brockton Lane and Holly Lane/Territorial Road. Ramp embanks to and from I-94 are being constructed.
Work has also begun on Brockton Lane to remove old drainage culverts and put in new ones. A traffic barrier will be set up and Brockton Lane will be widened in two phases, along with left turn lanes and a new traffic signal as part of the Interchange project. More information can be found at daytonparkwayinterchange.com
Another project in the city is the improvements on Pineview Lane and Oakview Lane. The first phase of construction has included Pineview Lane improvements north of 132 1/2 Avenue. The second phase will consist of improvements on Pineview south of 132 1/2 Avenue, a roundabout at Fernbrook, and Oakview Lane improvements.
This second phase also includes the closure of Fernbrook Lane starting early the week of Aug. 17 (after press deadline) for paving. The road will be closed for 90 days. All traffic will be directed north to South Diamond Lake Road. More information is available at cityofdaytonmn.com/pineview-lane-oakview-lane-and-121-intersection/
Some of the other projects happening this year include projects at city parks. The Sundance Woods Park has the ball field backstop posts installed and the concrete flatwork completed, as well as the completion of the flatwork for the basketball half-court.
River Hills Park has had the pickleball courts concrete flatwork done and fence posts installed. The pad has been poured for the shelter, and the shelter structures are scheduled to be delivered in mid-September. The concrete flatwork for the half-court basketball court is done. The installation for the playground is scheduled for the first week of September.
Stephens Park has had the underground electrical conduits installed.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
SET a date for Sept. 8 at a work session to discuss how to handle open forums in the future and if minutes of the meetings are necessary going forward.
APPROVED the Federal Grants Policy, which will document federal grant procedures and to form a policy according to federal requirements. The policy is required as the city is receiving federal grants through financing for the interchange project and the CARE Act funding.
