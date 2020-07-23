At its meeting on July 14, the Dayton City Council was informed about the CARES Act funding it received. The funds can be used to help with COVID-19 related expenses.
The council also had a presentation from the Diamond Lake Improvement Association regarding treatments to Diamond Lake to get rid of curly-leaf pondweed.
CARES ACT FUNDING
City Administrator Tina Goodroad told the council the state received federal funding through the CARES Act. The state then distributed the funds received to the communities based on their populations.
The $457,466 received by the City of Dayton can be used for expenses from March 1 and Nov. 15.
“We have received the funding,” Goodroad said. “We have to document very thoroughly how we are utilizing funding based on the rules and regulations in the federal guidelines. Basically, it has to be an expenditure that is necessary, that is related to the pandemic, and that is not on our budget.”
Goodroad said there have already been some pandemic expenses, such as an increase in payroll from the police department and been personal protective equipment purchased, along with IT equipment to help with virtual meeting calls and equipment for the fire department (new dryers).
She said with the federal money, the city, Anoka-Hennepin and Elk River school districts can work together to get a low-cost wireless internet system to the manufactured home park. The city would help out with the infrastructure. The Anoka-Hennepin School District would pay for the students to have access to the wireless system once it is ready. A low-cost option for wireless internet would be available to homeowners in the park who do not have students living with them.
There would also be enough money left over to purchase two wireless internet towers.
Goodroad said she budgeted $50,000 of the federal funds to be used for small business grants and that any unused funds will go back to the county and then the state.
She then asked if the council felt this was the right direction to use the funds. The council said they agreed.
DIAMOND LAKE IMPROVEMENTS
Chris Covington, Diamond Lake Improvement Association president, presented the council with the group’s work. The group is working to get rid of curly-leaf pondweed, an invasive species, from Diamond Lake,
The purpose of the organization is to support and conduct non-partisan research, education, and informational activities to increase public awareness of the Diamond Lake, along with improving the lake quality and habitat, and preventing lake quality deterioration.
Covington told the council that in 2011, curly-leaf pondweed was found in Diamond Lake. “In 2012, the lake was pretty much unusable because it formed a thick, dense mat on the surface of the lake where you couldn’t move any boats and things like that across the lake,” he said.
The association has been treating the entire lake for two years (2019 to 2020) with success. Covington added that was in part due to the partnership between the city and the association.
The treatments first started in 2013, with only 15% of the lake allowed to be treated without a variance as set forth by the Department of Natural Resources. These treatments were from 2013 to 2018. A variance was granted in 2019, extending to 2020 and 2021.
According to Covington, the proposed cost for the 2021 treatment of the entire lake is $18,896.
“Our ask is if the city of Dayton can assist again,” Covington said.
This cost would be split evenly between the city and the Diamond Lake Improvement Association.
“Working together we can improve Diamond Lake for the citizens of Dayton,” he added.
Councilor Julie Gustafson asked how the association knows the treatments are going well. Covington said a survey is done each spring on the lake to find the density of curly-leaf pondweed on the lake. Those survey maps are used to compare each year and how the treatment is working.
She said she was on board for the treatment.
Mayor Tim McNeil agreed and asked for some metrics after the three-year treatment is completed.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED a letter of resignation from part-time police officer Jason Nelson.
ADOPTED the city’s Water Supply Plan. The plan is required to be updated every 10 years.
