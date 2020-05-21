Dayton receives parkway design plan

At its May 12 meeting, the Dayton City Council received a parkway design plan for future roadway projects in the city.
The council also considered bids for park improvement projects for 2020.
PARKWAY DESIGN PLAN
Nate Ekhoff, with the civil engineering firm Loucks, presented the council with guidelines for a parkway design. For the past year, Ekhoff has been developing the guidelines to ensure continuity in high amenity roadways.
“This document is intended to be a flexible guide to implement new corridors that help realize the city’s vision, values and the brand,” he added.
A survey was conducted that focused on corridor elements – local parkway examples, pedestrian amenities, lighting, landscaping and signage elements. Local parkways that scored the highest points had: maintained a rural community aesthetic, multi-use trails, street trees, street lighting, landscaping, signage and benches and trash receptacles.
He said using the information gathered during the survey, a draft streetscape design goal was created. “The goal is to maintain a rural and natural aesthetic along new road corridors providing community connections, pedestrian amenities and sustainable landscape treatments,” Ekhoff said.
The roadways would be considered for one of the following streetscape types: high amenity, parkway or town center. High amenity streetscapes would be located along corridors to include both roadways, landscaping and pedestrian amenities (10’ wide trails on both sides of the road). Parkways would be located along corridors with the ability to highlight scenic and unique features, including trails on both sides of the street, trees and native plantings. The town center would be located in the future town center area where a wider pedestrian area is needed due to heavier pedestrian traffic. The town center area would have street trees, street lighting with banners, on-street parking, and bike lanes.
Mayor Tim McNeil hoped to see a tree plan for the city sometime in the future.
The council accepted the parkway guidelines.
PARK IMPROVEMENT BIDS
The council also considered bids for park improvements at Sundance, River Hills and Stephens Farm parks. The city previously prepared plans for several park projects.
The first is for park improvements at Sundance Woods Park, including a basketball court, trails, landscaping backstop and aglime surfacing and a play area shelter.
Second is constructing River Hills park with a playground and shelter, pickleball court, landscaping, west loop trail, pollinator garden area and basketball court.
Finally, completing the first phase of park amenities at Stephens Farm which includes earthwork, hardscape/pavement/walls (including amphitheater seating and stage), landscaping, river access, additional stone seat blocks, pergola, electrical system and white vinyl entry fencing.
Bids were opened in April and four were received. Ebert Construction was the lower bidder at $1,017,746.
The city also received funds of $25,000 for a playground and $10,000 for a basketball court (Sundance) from the Hennepin County Youth Sports Grant program.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad said, “MNI also donated $125,000 towards playground equipment. All of the playground equipment has been purchased.”
She added all the funds being used to pay for these park improvements are coming from the Park and Trail Dedication funds, which developers pay into when they build projects within the city. No general funds from the tax levy are being used for these projects.
“Residents who will be benefiting from these projects have been waiting for a long time,” Goodroad added.
The council approved the park improvements bid to Ebert Construction.
Other park improvements happening this year in the city include: a neighborhood survey of Donahue Dells improvements, boardwalk improvements at Old Orchards Park (developer paid), $180,000 underpass at Jonquil Trail Crossing, and the crossing at Rush Creek Parkway.
Mayor McNeil added that the only other older park that will need to be addressed for improvements is Leathers Park.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a resolution urging Governor Tim Walz to allow businesses to open within Dayton.
AWARDED the sale of bonds for the Dayton Parkway Interchange.
HEARD from staff that residents are encouraged to become election judges and voters are also encouraged to request ballots by mail for the general election in November. Visit the city’s election page on its website for more details.
