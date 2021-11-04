The Dayton City Council reviewed the city’s utility budgets and proposed utility rates for 2022 at its Oct. 26 meeting.
Finance Director Zach Doud presented the council with the utility budgets and long-term plans for the city’s utility services, which are factored into the utility rates. The plan also includes items such as new wells, water treatment plants and larger equipment, which are being funded through the connection and trunk fees paid for by developers. The funding for all the new infrastructure and equipment is being paid for by non-user rate revenue.
“The big changes we have in the water long-term plan are the wellhead treatment plants,” he said. “Those are $4 million apiece. We have not made a clear decision on them. They are just in the plan.”
The long-term plan for sewer services includes the potential for a new water meter system in the future, which would allow residents to view their usage on a regular basis. This project is on hold for now.
In 2017, the city approved a utility rate study. The city’s water and sewer utility rates have followed that study since its adoption.
“The rates in the study are good until 2025,” Doud said.
He said if the council decides to continue following the study, the water and sewer rates would increase by 3% in 2022.
Doud provided a monthly cost comparison for residents in 2021 and potentially in 2022. In 2021, residents are paying $62.79 a month for water and sewer. In 2022, the rates are proposed to be $64.67 a month if the city follows the study. Otsego also charges just for water and sewer. That city’s rates will be going from $69.49 in 2021 to a proposed $73.66 in 2022.
Utility rates for water and sewer will not be formally adopted until January when the fee schedule is presented. Councilor Scott Salonek mentioned some residents might still be upset with a $2 increase.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
MOVED the Nov. 23 meeting to Monday, Nov. 22, due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.