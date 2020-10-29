At its Oct. 13 meeting, the Dayton City Council received an update on its CARES Act funds. The city has until Nov. 15 to use the funds it received.
The council also discussed the test well drilling for the future water system in the south area of the city.
CARES FUNDING UPDATE
City Administrator Tina Goodroad provided the council with an update on the CARES Act Funds provided to the city. Dayton received $457,466 of funds to help with pandemic-related expenses.
“We were able to get the small business grants checks out,” she said. There is one business they are waiting on paperwork for.
Goodroad said the city is working on getting washers and dryers for the fire department to clean its gear.
She also anticipates the city will have $70,000 from the funds, which can be used for pandemic-related expenses. Any unused funds as of Nov. 15, must be returned.
The new cell tower is also under construction near the mobile home park.
TEST WELL DRILLING
Also during the meeting, the council received an update from City Engineer Jason Quisberg on the test well drilling for the south Dayton water system.
In January, the council authorized a study to look at the construction of water supply and storage system to serve the southern portion of the city. The work includes drilling and testing of potential well sites for this system.
Several preferred drilling locations have been identified. These include at the northwest and northeast corners of the Brayburn Trails development along 117th Avenue. An alternative site near the southwest corner of Dayton was selected, but initial findings were unfavorable.
The city received quotes for the testing and for the drilling and testing. Traut Companies was the lowest bidder with $104,119 for the two proposed sites.
It is anticipated at the work will be done in November.
The council then awarded the contract to Traut Companies for drilling of test wells in the south Dayton water system.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the position description for a senior accountant and posted the position.
AUTHORIZED the distribution of the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan update to the Metropolitan Council.
