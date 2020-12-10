The Dayton City Council discussed a request to approve a development plan for townhome development Balsam Pointe at its last meeting in November.
The council also looked at designs for city signs to create uniformity in Dayton.
DIAMOND POINTE DEVELOPMENT
City Administrator Tina Goodroad presented a proposal from Diamond Pointe LLC for a townhome development located at the northeast corner of the intersection at Balsam Lane and South Diamond Lake Road. The development would be known as Balsam Pointe.
The 98-townhome development would include three-story homes along the outer edge of the development lining the streets of Balsam Lane and South Diamond Lake Road, while two-story units will be in the interior of the site.
A concept plan was already in place for a different developer.. The only difference between the two proposals is that the interior units are proposed now to be two-story instead of one-story.
Goodroad said each house will also have a two-car garage. The three-story units will also be at the street sidewalk line, similar to some townhomes in the cities of Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park.
The development’s main entrance will be off of Balsam Lane. A group of trees on the east side of the development will be saved to screen the development from neighboring homes.
The council approved the preliminary plat, development plan and conditional use permit for the three-story structures for Balsam Pointe.
CITY SIGNAGE DESIGN
Dayton been working on a signage design plan for the entire city. A unified plan would create a standard for the various sign types around the city, ranging from large monument signs with landscaping to the smaller park signs.
In 2019, the city sent out a request for proposal for signage designs. Public Works Director Marty Farrell said the city received seven proposals. Three finalists were reviewed by a committee made up of staff, a council representative, an EDA representative, and a resident.
“We ended up choosing Visual Communications after some meetings and some scoring,” he said.
In January, the council approved a contract with Visual Communications to produce a design and plan for signage citywide. A survey was also conducted to see what the top three most popular designs were. The committee continued to look at those results to narrow down a few top options.
“When we begin a sign process, we are building a consensus for the people who live there,” said Richard Lang with Visual Communications. “It’s important to create boundaries and continuity.”
At the City Council’s Nov. 24 meeting, it was presented with the top three designs.
“I thank you guys did fantastic work and I can’t wait to see some of these start going up,” Mayor Tim McNeil said.
The council did decide it liked the design for signs chosen by the committee.
Farrell added the council would be seeing more final design concepts, like colors and materials at a future meeting.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a conditional use permit for a Balsam II Apartment, a three-story, 48-unit apartment building. There will be 12 one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units.
WENT into closed session to give the city administrator a performance review and to accept a letter of intent from Sue Rollins for park land.
