At its April 27 meeting, the Dayton City Council looked again at a proposal from Kwik Trip to construct a gas station, convenience store and car wash.
The council also gave its input on a concept for a large distribution facility at the former French Lake Golf Course.
KWIK TRIP
The council previously tabled action on a Kwik Trip application for a gas station, convenience store and car wash at 19000 County Road 81. The council wanted the applicant, the landowner and the mobile home park owner to work out issues related to an existing playground and park in the future Kwik Trip project area.
“Where we left off was there was general support for the project, however, there was some hesitance to do formal approval without understanding how the play area within that parcel that was being used by the mobile home park and how that would be relocated. As well as timing for the new park within the mobile home park to be developed,” City Planner Alec Henderson said.
After the discussions, it was determined the existing play area within the Kwik Trip development area will remain in place until a new play area is constructed within the mobile park property, Henderson said. The new park and play area would be constructed north of the current mobile park office, and would include a half basketball court, playground equipment, park shelter and picnic benches. Timing for the completion and opening of the new park would be by the end of August. At this point, the park area within the Kwik Trip site would be demolished.
The rest of the proposal for the Kwik Trip development remains the same. The existing buildings on the site will be demolished. The site would also have intersection improvements at County Road, which includes shifting the access to County Road 81 to the east with a full intersection and turn lane improvements.
A sidewalk and pedestrian connection to the Dayton Park property to the north would be constructed. Landscaping would be added along the sidewalk to screen Kwik from the mobile home park.
At the previous meeting, there were also some concerns about noise from the car wash possibly becoming a nuisance to the residents of the mobile park area across the street.
Henderson said city staff will be working with the applicant to create screening between the car wash and the nearby homes. He added the hours of the car wash would be limited to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Applicant Dean George, of Kwik Trip, said a noise study was done for one of its other new stores. The study found that noise decibels are at an 8 about 150 feet away from behind the car wash. At about 200 feet, the sound drops considerably.
Councilor Scott Salonek asked Kwik Trip to look into adding a partial 12-foot fence to block the sound coming from the car wash or ensure the door is closed during the wash.
Councilor Julie Gustafson said, “I am very happy with their response.”
The council amended the area to rezone the property to general business district and approved the conditional use for a Kwik Trip convenience store and car wash.
DISTRIBUTION FACILITY AT FORMER GOLF COURSE
In other matters, City Administrator Tina Goodroad informed the council that CRG was requesting comments on a concept plan for the possibility of a future industrial building located within the French Lake Golf Course development area. This area is north of County Road 81.
The concept plan would consist of building a 1 million-square-foot industrial warehouse/distribution facility with ponding in the northwest corner of the site. Trailer parking would happen on both the north and south sides of the building.
Access to the site would be from the south through an extension of Dayton Parkway from County Road 81 and running along the eastern side of the site. There would be three access points and turn lanes off of Dayton Parkway into the site.
Goodroad added the developer increased green space between the parking and Dayton Parkway. The developer would also construct a portion of Dayton Parkway.
Councilor Gustafson asked how many employees would be working in the building. The applicant, Jeff Lanaghan, with CRG, said there would be between 300 to 500 employees.
The council had no other comments for the applicant.
