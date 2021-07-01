At its Tuesday, June 22, meeting, the Dayton City Council was updated on the city’s water supply during the latest string of hot and dry weather. The city put water restrictions in place.
The council also considered a planned unit development for the Territorial Triangle housing project.
New councilor David Fashant was also serving at the meeting. He was appointed to cover the vacancy on the council until the special election early next year.
WATER SUPPLY UPDATE
Earlier this month, the city asked residents to follow an odd-even water ordinance. This also included no watering between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on your day to water. There was also the possibility of a $100 imposed fine on violators.
On June 11, the city imposed an emergency water ban for all residents using city water. There were exemptions for those using wells and those neighborhoods with water supplied from other cities.
The ban was put in place so that the city could “maintain equipment, fire suppression requirements and meet home water needs,” according to a city announcement.
On June 14, the city created a list of what days and times neighborhoods could water, allowing residents to water their lawns one day per week.
“The goal during this time of unusually hot dry weather, is to allow residents to maintain lawns, trees, shrubs, and gardens,” according to a June 24th city update. “Staff is monitoring daily flow rates and once usage is at a level where we can meet fire flow demands, and run the well at a sustainable level, restrictions will be loosened.”
At the June 22 meeting, Public Works Director Marty Farrell said, “Staff is closely monitoring the water usage. And today, we’ve noticed a pretty good response to the water restrictions. Most people seem to be adhering by them.”
He said the water demand is still elevated. He did add the city of Champlin was helping out a part of Dayton with supplying water, but Champlin was dealing with its own water supply issues.
They will analyze data each week to see if there is enough supply to loosen some of the restrictions.
TERRITORIAL TRIANGLE
In other action, the council received the planned unit development proposal from Dayton 81, LLC for the Territorial Triangle proposed development.
The project would consist 86 townhomes of two different styles in 13 buildings on 13.8 acres located at 16501 Territorial Road.
The planned unit development includes making more of the units at the affordable market-rate price points to provide more variety in housing options in the city. There would also be a play and park area at the center of the development for the homeowners to utilize. This development would be association maintained.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the guest parking proposed was short by a few spaces. “There is a condition to add few more guest parking spaces to get it closer to the code,” she added.
Developer Nathan Fair said he was able to add guest parking stalls to the final plan that exceed the minimum requirement of 49 stalls. “Our engineer was able to add two different areas for parking,” he said.
The development plans also include landscaping buffering along Territorial Road and County Road 81.
Fair noted that the development would have a unique feature for watering the landscape. “With this whole drought that we’ve had and the irrigation concerns, this project is going to have a unique irrigation system where we actually pump the water out of our stormwater pond,” he said.
The council approved the preliminary plat, rezoning of the property and the planned unit development proposal subject to several conditions.
OTHER
In other matters, the council:
OFFICIALLY set a special election to fill the vacancy of a council member seat for Feb. 9, 2022. If more than two candidates file for the vacancy, a primary election will be on Nov. 2. 2021.
PRESENTED the winners of the annual city photo contest with their certificates.
HEARD from the Diamond Lake Improvement Association that the entire lake will be treated for invasive curly-leaf pondweed this year.
