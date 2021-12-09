At its Nov. 22 meeting, the Dayton City Council considered preparing plans for the West French Lake Road Improvement project.
The council also discussed a request from Graco for tax increment financing for the second phase of its campus.
WEST FRENCH LAKE ROAD IMPROVEMENT
City Engineer Jason Quisberg presented the council with plans for the West French Lake Road Improvement project.
In September, the council authorized the preliminary design of West French Lake Road improvements, mainly between the planned Dayton Parkway extension and the Graco-owned property about one mile to the west/northwest.
A three-lane road is being considered for the project area. Quisberg said other improvements would be an extension of the trunk water main, related stormwater improvements and a new pedestrian trail.
“Our recommendation and what we’re thinking is to design the entire corridor at this time for efficiency,” he said. There would be a two-phased approach to the construction of the corridor, with the first half built in 2022.
The estimated cost for the project is $8.98 million, which includes $7.6 million for right-of-way acquisitions. The total costs would be broken down to $3.88 million to $4.85 million for the first phase (West French Lake Road from Dayton Parkway to Troy Lane) and $4.13 million to $5.10 million for the second phase.
“The next steps would be to begin the final design,” Quisberg said. “Another important piece is there are right-of-way acquisitions required for this project. That should be initiated soon.”
The anticipated schedule would be to create the final design and prepare plans and specs this winter. Approval of plans and the authorization for bids would be in March 2022. Bids would be reviewed and the project awarded in May. Construction would start in June with most of the project completed in late fall, and full completion in summer 2023.
Quisberg told the council the recommendation was for it to authorize the final design and prepare the bid documents for the project.
One member of the council expressed concerns about potential acquisitions. “If we can’t get approval from landowners, I don’t think we should be authorizing this work,” Councilor Scott Salonek said. “To me, if you don’t get the land you need, the project’s not going to happen, in my opinion.”
Councilor Julie Gustafson said the council had numerous conversations before and it felt this was the right approach for this project.
“We are obviously going to be working hard with these property owners, but to delay the design would delay the project a year or two,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said.
Mayor Dennis Fisher said if the trail and the third lane were removed from the project design, it would provide the city with all the land it would need for the project. Quisberg said, “I can’t say for sure without doing the design, but there is a better chance of it.”
Gustafson said she felt the city needed to go ahead with the design first.
Goodroad said any acquisition of properties would be decided upon by the council at a future date, and was not part of the action before the council at the Nov. 22 meeting.
The council unanimously authorized the preparation of plans and specifications for the West French Lake Road Improvements project.
GRACO DEVELOPMENT
Also during the meeting, city staff asked the council for its input on a request from Graco.
Goodroad said back in March, Graco received approval of its first building, a 463,536-square-foot manufacturing facility located just south of West French Lake Road and east of Brockton Lane.
“That is under construction as we speak,” she said. “This is their first facility over 21.5 acres of the 100 acres that they purchased within the French Lake Industrial Center. And it is Graco’s intent to expand into the remaining acres and create a corporate campus.”
Goodroad added Graco was looking to build its next phase sooner than originally anticipated, as early as next spring. This would include a 500,000-square-foot global distribution facility comprised of a warehouse/distribution area (480,000 square feet) and an office/customer service center (20,000 square feet).
Over 150 jobs would be created between the two areas.
Jason Aarsvold with Ehlers, the citty’s financial advisers, said Graco received a pay-as-you-go tax increment financing for the first facility. The City Council’s general position on tax increment financing has been not to use it strictly for distribution facilities. Aarsvold said Graco has inquired about using the financing to help fund needed public improvements for the second phase. “For us, one the big things as to why is this different, is its growing the idea of a campus presence for a corporate user in Dayton,” he added. “I think what we are asking for is a little bit of feedback from you. Is this something you are willing to pursue further?”
Salonek asked what the benefit was from the first tax increment financing with the first phase of the project. “I am for using the tax dollars if we can get some kind of roadways or infrastructure built,” he said. “However, from what I understand, Graco got a $2.8 million TIF, basically just to come here.”
Goodroad said there was infrastructure built with the increment money during the first phase.
Angie Wordell, with Graco, said they like to make sure they have a good relationship with the cities their facilities are located in. “We want to be a good partner,” she said.
Councilor David Fashant asked, “What is Graco’s need for TIF for this building?” Wordell said the building costs, infrastructure, site work, pulling in water and getting natural gas to the site.
Goodroad said another benefit would be French Lake Road further buildout
The council said it would be open to the discussion of allowing tax increment financing for the second phase. Further discussions would take place at a later date.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
TABLED action on the Kwik Trip application for the convenience/gas station store and truck stop, which would be located south of Dayton Parkway extension and Holly Lane.
ACCEPTED the resignation of part-time police officer Michael Johnson.
