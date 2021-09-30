The Dayton City Council approved the first steps in moving ahead with the extension of the Pineview Trail at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The council also looked at bringing back an employee recognition program and approved materials for the Arlo Steel project.
PINEVIEW TRAIL
The trail along Pineview Lane, from County Road 121 to South Diamond Lake Road, was recently constructed. The city has been adding trail segments as growth and development in the community progresses. The extension of the trail from South Diamond Lake Road to 137th Avenue (Pineview Meadows development) has been identified for construction in 2022. The remaining construction of the trail to River Road is planned for 2025.
“We are showing it on the east side of the road,” City Engineer Jason Quisberg said of the 2022 trail segment. “We think it will be challenging to fit on the west side, although we do want to look at it.”
Councilor Julie Gustafson said she walks in the area and prefers to walk on the east side of Pineview Lane. The city also has the right-of-way on the east side, according to Councilor Scott Salonek.
Councilor David Fashant questioned why the city would stop at 137th Avenue.
Quisberg said he could look at completing the trail segment to River Road. “ The reason we did this was more to get an immediate connection to the Pineview Meadows,” Quisberg said. “The other part of it is the intersection at River Road is uncontrolled. To be honest, I don’t know if it’s even what I would call a safe intersection because there is a bypass lane right at the intersection.”
He added the proposed segment prepares for future trail extensions and connections, including at the planned Three Rivers Park District regional trail along River Road.
The city has earmarked $325,000 for the trail extension project.
The next step will be for the council to authorize professional services for the project. The estimated fees for design and construction services are $38,000.
The preliminary design would be done this fall, with plans prepared over the winter. The council could expect to approve plans and authorize for bids in February and award the project to a construction company in March. Construction would start in the spring and end in late summer or early fall.
Quisberg told the council it would have other opportunities to weigh in on the proposed trail project between now and next spring.
The council authorized the preparation of plans and specifications of the Pineview Trail extension.
EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION PROGRAM
The council also heard from Finance Director Zach Doud regarding the city’s Employee Recognition Program. The program was created in December 2007 as part of the Public Purpose Expenditure Policy, which allowed city employees to earn money and additional vacation days after every five years of service to the city. There was also to be an annual recognition luncheon for these employees.
The program was followed for a few years after 2007, but it eventually stopped.
“We, as in the city, don’t follow it because there was city staff turnover between 2007 to today,” Doud said.
He presented the council with a resolution, which he said was more formal than a policy. He added this was allowed under state statute.
According to Doud, the program would allow all full-time employees to be eligible for the additional vacation days. For five years of service there would be three additional days, 10 years would add four days, year 15 would be five additional days, year 20 and 25 would be six additional days, and year 30 would be seven additional days. All full-time and part-time staff would also be eligible for the annual luncheon. The monetary portion of the program would be removed.
This program is budgeted for in 2021 and 2022. The program would begin in 2022, and not be retroactive.
The council approved the Employee Recognition Program and annual employee luncheon.
ALRO STEEL
In June, Alro Steel received a concept review by the council. This proposed industrial use would have a 195,000-square-foot building located to the east of Brockton Lane behind ICA Corporation and north of Dayton Park, the manufactured home community.
The facility would include a warehouse and distribution area with some office space for sales and administration.
The building would face west, with employee parking in front of the building. The rear of the building, to the east, would include truck access and some overnight truck parking.
There would be no outdoor storage. Trucks would be coming and going mostly during the day Monday through Friday.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad presented the council on Sept. 14 with materials and the overall design of the proposed building. “They are requesting feedback on their building design and proposed materials,” she said of the applicant.
The exterior of the building is proposed to be constructed with a combination of pre-cast concrete at the base and the office area, and insulated metal wall panels on the top portion of the building. There will be a blue band around the upper portion of the building that will be metal that is painted.
Goodroad asked the council if it found the materials acceptable.
Councilor Gustafson said she thought the insulated metal “looks great.” The rest of the council agreed.
