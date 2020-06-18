At its June 9 meeting, the Dayton City Council discussed options for pedestrian lighting along Pineview Lane.
The council had previously talked about installing pedestrian lighting along a future regional trail to be constructed as part of the Pineview Lane corridor improvements project, between County Road 121 and South Diamond Lake Road. The work would be done directly with Connexus Energy.
“The original intent was to somewhat mimic or make it consistent with what is existing on Balsam Lane, up to the northeast of this location,” said Jason Quisberg, Dayton’s engineer.
The first option for lighting is $182,000,based on a 125-foot spacing between lights and the style of light fixture selected by staff.
The second option would be $130,000 which would includea modified layout with 200-foot spacing between lights.
The difference in the options has to do with the number of lights. There would be 28 light fixtures with option one and 18 fixtures with option two. The first option provides almost full coverage of light along the trail.
The “domus” light fixture was chosen by staff at a cost starting at $5,250. This design was most similar to the fixtures along Balsam Lane.
Councilor Julie Gustafson said she had some issues with the price tag of the proposed light fixtures.
“I was like, ‘why can’t we just be a pick a different fixture,’ but then that causes other costs down the road,” she said.
An “acorn” style fixture is $3,750. The “lantern” style is $3,200 and the “traditionaire” style is $2,500.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the type of fixture was the council’s decision.
Some of the council members leaned more the “traditionaire” fixture, which still casts the light downward and not up into the air. The city trying to create less light pollution in the sky. Quisberg added that the “traditionaire” style uses LED bulbs that cast the light down to the ground.
The cost would be around $105,000 for the first option (125-foot spacing) or around $80,500 for the second option (200-foot spacing).
Mayor Tim McNeill said the spacing could be farther apart for the fixtures because it is in a residential area. The lighting along the Balsam Lane trial was in a commercial area, where more lighting was needed.
“That is a purposefully done brightness,” he said. “The other area, the one we are looking at along Pineview, we are really doing that just so as you are going through the trail, see where the trail goes and you’re not in the dark.”
Gustafson said she wanted her family to be safe on the trail and wanted to make sure people using the trail could see where they are going.
Councilor Bob O’Brien said, “I think we need to put this in. Right now it doesn’t matter, 9 p.m. it’s still light out. Come winter at 4 p.m. it’s dark out.”
The council decided to purchase the “traditionaire” style of fixtures and used the first option with spacing of 125-feet between lights. This item brought back before the council once Connexus comes back with final numbers.
