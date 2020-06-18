Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.