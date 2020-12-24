The Dayton City Council was presented with a proposal for a Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store that would be located off County Road 81 at its Dec. 8 meeting.
Another proposal in front of the council was from MTL to create four industrial buildings on three lots.
The council also recognized its outgoing members — Mayor Tim McNeil and councilors Bob O’Brien and Jon Mellberg.
KWIK TRIP
Kwik Trip has asked the city to look at a concept plan for a future location of a gas station, car wash and convenience store at 19000 County Road 81 in the northeast corner of the County Road 81 and Brockton Lane intersection.
City planner Alex Henderson said there are plans to demolish the existing convenience store.
Kwik Trip is planning to split the site into two lots. The west side will be the gas station and store. The east side will be used for a future development.
Staff is working with Kwik Trip to design a frontage road along the northern portion of the site accessed from Brockton Lane. Another access from County Road 81 would shift farther to the east, ensuring the existing Toppers restaurant and the future lot would have access to the site from Brockton Lane or County Road 81.
“The [Planning Commission] asked Kwik Trip to consider pedestrian access mostly for the mobile home park user who would appreciate better and safer access,” Henderson said.
Councilor Bob O’Brien would like to see a sidewalk along County Road 81 in this area, as there is a lot of foot traffic. City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the city has plans to contact Hennepin County, which would decide on a sidewalk along County Road 81. “That suggestion is noted,” she added.
Councilor Jon Mellberg is worried about potential noise that could come from the car wash dryers and travel to the nearby mobile home park. According to Kwik Trip representative Dean George, landscaping and screening would be placed between the mobile home park and the car wash. If there are further issues, the city’s ordinance does allow for a reduction in car wash use hours. Such as, having the car wash shut off between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The council approved the concept plan for a future Kwik Trip.
MTL COMPANIES
In a proposed project located nearby, the council considered a concept plan for a development project by MTL Companies. The project area would be located north of Troy Lane and south of West French Lake Road. The mobile home park is to the west of this project area.
Henderson said the request is for a possible future industrial development consisting of three lots and four buildings. While the site is guided for industrial use, the applicant is proposing heavy industrial use.
Three uses are proposed for the site, including a distribution warehouse, which would have trailers with warehouse goods inside the trailers. MTL also plans to use the site to repair trailers for the company’s distribution warehouse. The final business use would be for curbside waste in two buildings, with 35 garbage trucks using the building and lot as a way station. There will be no waste collection on site – rucks would leave and return empty.
Henderson said the trailer parking would be considered outdoor storage, and would require full screening and landscaping for both the repair area and the curbside waste. Outdoor storage for the repair site is 66% and for the curbside site is 53% of the lot.
McNeil questioned why the proposal was before the council since it does not meet the city’s zoning code.
Goodroad said the council has the discretion to rezone properties. She added that the city code allows for up to 30% outdoor storage on an industrial property. With the proposed outdoor storage for the project, McNeil said the proposal would not meet any of the city’s zone ordinances.
Mark Masters, owner of MTL Companies, said he understood the concerns about the storage. He said they may be able to add on to the buildings for more indoor storage.
The council asked the developer to come back with a plan that addresses their concerns and meets the zoning ordinance requirements.
