The Dayton City Council considered improvements to three city parks, along with reviewing and approvals of designs to out for bidding at its Feb. 22 meetings.
Dayton Public Works Director Marty Farrell said three of the city’s parks have been identified for build-out or upgrades in 2022.
Residents have asked city staff for upgrades to Donahue Dells Park, a small neighborhood park. An item discussed for this park includes new play equipment and possibly a second play area.
Upgrades and build-out of Hayden Hills Park, part of the Hayden Hills development, include possible tennis courts, a bocce ball court and a skating rink.
The final park on the 2022 agenda is Elsie Stephens Park. River access, parking lot size and trail surfacing are proposed. Farrell said the improvements to the park also include the addition of more trails and a second access from the park to Dayton River Road.
The cost for all three projects is proposed to come from city funds and has been identified in this year’s capital improvement plan.
“What I am looking to get authorizing for tonight is the plans and specs for this so we can get it out for bid in mid-March,” Farrell said. If bidding goes well, construction would begin in early summer, with substantial completion in the fall.
Mayor Dennis Fisher asked why a walk-in river access would be moved to the northwestern portion of the park. Farrell said that area was a natural access point to the river. City Administrator Tina Goodroad added that area would also provide parking for vehicles with canoe trailers.
“A ton of work has been done on our parks system,” Goodroad said. She mentioned the city has plans for the next few years to finish all the park upgrades to existing city parks. Odd years are for planning and the even years are for construction.
The city will apply for a Hennepin County playground grant for Hayden Hills. “We’ve gotten that [grant] every time we’ve applied,” Goodroad said. “We got it for the Sundance basketball courts.”
In total, she said the city has received close to $100,000 in playground grant funds over the past few years.
The council approved the park designs and documentation and going out for bids for the 2022 park improvement projects.
